Panel's review on funding lists $25M in projects

HOT SPRINGS -- A committee appointed in 2010 to identify the city's unfunded capital needs listed more than a dozen items totaling $25.36 million.

Some of the projects, such as a fire station for south Hot Springs and the demolition of the old St. Joseph's hospital on the campus of the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, remain funded, and new projects requiring multimillion-dollar outlays have emerged in the past decade.

Updating the list of projects that a historically large general fund balance and federal covid-19 relief funds could be applied to was one of the 2022 priorities the Hot Springs Board of Directors established at its July 31 goal setting/budget priorities work session.

The city's general fund ended 2020 with a more than $12 million balance, well in excess of the reserve requirement of 16.5% of annual general fund expenses. A population-based share of Garland County sales-tax revenue above an $11.1 million threshold will accrue to the city next April, per the interlocal agreement the city and county reached earlier this year that lifted restrictions on utility connections and extensions in the unincorporated area.

The payment could be substantial, given collections of the county's 0.50% sales tax through May exceeded the county's revenue forecast by 44% and are on pace to exceed the 2020 total by 18%. The city will have received the final installment of its $11.3 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act next May.

City Manager Bill Burrough told the board that a selection committee could be appointed by the end of the year, with the committee presenting its findings by the end of next year.

A community resource center for the homeless is a partially unfunded capital need, with the board dedicating $700,000 of U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant funding to the project earlier this year. The city has a $2.33 million preliminary cost estimate for a 10,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal building. The city said its ARPA allocation could pay the $1.6 million difference. Private donations also could abe solicited, Burrough said.

"That's what I would call it -- not a homeless shelter, but a community resource center -- because the ultimate goal is to connect these individuals with resources that can help return them to a productive member of society or get them to a program with whatever they need," Burrough said.

The facility would have 17 rooms for women and 17 for men, he said.

"There's another option that's 5,000 square feet that would cost about $1 million," Burrough said. "If we want a true community resource center that will make the difference, we think [the 10,000-square-foot building] is the plan."

A location hasn't been identified, but Burrough said the area near the Malvern and Grand avenues intersection where the homeless congregate might be appropriate.

"It has to be somewhere they're going to be," he told the board. "You can't get too far away from the plasma center. You can't get too far away from the Jackson House. You can't get too far away from the Dodge Store."

Several city directors talked about adding staff members to the planning and development department. Burrough said increasing personnel may require an expansion of City Hall. Office space is at a premium, he said, requiring some planning and engineering staff members to work out of their vehicles during certain times of the day.

"If we start adding some people anywhere in City Hall, we're going to have to have some dialogue about some expansion of City Hall," Burrough told the board. "Leasing property somewhere or expanding what we have, something has to happen. If we can't build one, we can expand the one we have. We have a parking lot we can move out in."