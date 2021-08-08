Pet of the Week

Lovell is a 2-year-old hound mix and is on the smaller size. He loves meeting new people and gets along with most dogs. Lovell likes to be stimulated with toys and taking frequent walks in the park. He is a loving dog and is not shy. He is young, and in need of guidance and patience. Lovell is heartworm-positive, but all of his medication will be covered at no cost to his adopter.

Lovell and friends can be adopted through Care for Animals. More information is available at (501) 603-2273 and www.careforanimals.org.