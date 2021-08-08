Phillies extend winning streak to seven games

PHILADELPHIA -- Brad Miller homered twice and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies withstood a ninth-inning rally for their seventh consecutive victory, 5-3 over the sinking New York Mets on Saturday.

Odubel Herrera hit a three-run home run and doubled for the Phillies, who increased their NL East lead over New York to 11/2 games.

It is Philadelphia's longest winning streak since September 2012.

"It's been fantastic and it's come from so many different places," Manager Joe Girardi said. "It takes a lot of people and they're stepping up."

The Mets have lost six of seven and eight of 10. They had just two hits before Michael Conforto, Jonathan Villar and James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) started the ninth with three consecutive home runs to match a club record.

Two more batters reached base before new closer Ian Kennedy struck out slumping Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis for his 18th save and second with the Phillies.

"You can't keep saying, 'We'll get them tomorrow,' " McCann said, "because then you look up in September and it's too late. But there's a difference between a sense of urgency and panic."

NATIONALS 3, BRAVES 2 Riley Adams' two-run home run in the ninth gave Washington the lead and the Nationals rallied with three runs off Atlanta closer Will Smith.

REDS 11, PIRATES 3 Jesse Winker went 3 for 5 with a home run, double and tied a career high with six RBI in Cincinnati's victory over Pittsburgh.

ROCKIES 7, MARLINS 4 Austin Gomber struck out a career-high nine, pitching Colorado over Miami.

PADRES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Manny Machado singled home the go-ahead run in a four-run eighth inning in San Diego's victory over Arizona.

GIANTS 9, BREWERS 6 (11) Brandon Belt hit his second home run of the night during a four-run outburst in the 11th inning and San Francisco beat Milwaukee.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 5, MARINERS 4 Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and New York capitalized on a three-base error by Seattle right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games.

BLUE JAYS 1-1, RED SOX 0-2 Jonathan Arauz singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and Boston beat Toronto to split a doubleheader. Toronto won the opener when Marcus Semien led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run.

ASTROS 4, TWINS 0 Yordan Alvarez hit the 50th home run of his career, rookie Luis Garcia pitched six scoreless innings and three relievers completed the four-hitter to help Houston beat Minnesota.

RAYS 12, ORIOLES 3 Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered for the second consecutive game and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.

ATHLETICS 12, RANGERS 3 Matt Olson matched his career high with four hits, including a two-run double as part of Oakland's seven-run third inning, and the Athletics handed Texas its 13th consecutive road loss.

TIGERS 2, INDIANS 1 Tyler Alexander tossed a season-high 51/3 scoreless innings as Detroit edged Cleveland.

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 5, ANGELS 3 Chris Taylor broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run double and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Angels.

WHITE SOX 4, CUBS 0 Carlos Rodon struck out 11 in five stellar innings, Cesar Hernandez and Jose Abreu hit back-to-back home runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cubs. Yoan Moncada added a two-run double for the White Sox in their second win in a row in the crosstown series at Wrigley Field.

CARDINALS 5, ROYALS 2 Nolan Arenado homered, pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter had a tiebreaking double and St. Louis beat Kansas City.

