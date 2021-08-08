Prep Football Report

Matt Williams was all smiles as he took the microphone at the NWA Media Day last Tuesday to talk about his team heading into the 2021 season.

And Williams should be pleased as he welcomes six offensive and a whopping eight defensive regulars back from last year's 5-6 team that narrowly lost to Bauxite 26-23 in a first-round playoff game. The Eagles went 3-4 in the 4A-1 after starting 0-2.

"We've had a great summer and everyone is excited and ready to go," said Williams. "It's been a lot better than last year."

Williams said he has stressed to his players and coaches to remain cautious as the delta variant of the covid-19 virus is raging through the state.

"Everything has been normal but you never know," said Williams. "With the way things are coming around and the rising cases, things could change back again. But I think we've handled everything really well and for the most part, we've stayed pretty healthy. We're just hoping things stay the way they are."

The Eagles will continue their second week of fall practices this week before gearing up for a scrimmage on Aug. 19 at Westville, Okla. Huntsville will open the regular season on the road at Lamar on Aug. 27.

-- Chip Souza

FARMINGTON

Sophomore Vanzant in control

Sophomore Cameron Vanzant continues to make progress at quarterback after winning the competition that began in the spring.

He's backed by senior Myles Harvey, an H-Back who'll be included in some packages at quarterback.

"(Vanzant) has done a good job of taking coaching and leading our offense," Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge. "It helps that he's got a lot of good players around him. But he's done a good job of making his reads and getting the ball to our playmakers in space."

Vanzant will have plenty of offensive weapons, including 1,000-yard rusher Caden Elsik and a receiving corps led by Devonte Donovan, who caught 44 passes for over 400 yards last season.

Overall, Eldridge said he was pleased with his team's effort during his first week as the Cardinals coach in fall camp. Farmington will host Van Buren in a scrimmage Aug. 19 before opening the regular season at Rogers Heritage on Aug. 27.

"I was really pleased with our guys at practice," Eldridge said. "They had great energy and they did a good job in learning how to execute."

-- Rick Fires

PEA RIDGE

Blackhawks see progress made

First-year head coach Brey Cook hit the ground running back in April after being promoted from being the offensive line coach with the team last year. He and his players are really seeing the progress being made now they are in fall camp.

"We've had a great week of practice," Cook said. "We have been attacking the stuff we installed all summer and have really gotten to fine-tune stuff. We've had a lot of surprises in the position battles. I wasn't sure how much certain guys would contribute this fall, but guys are making a push at certain spots. A lot of guys have stepped up."

Certain positions are pretty established. The Blackhawks know sophomore Gavin Dixon will lead the way at quarterback and look to get the ball to a pair of all-conference players in seniors Joe Adams at running back and Trevor Blair at wide receiver. But a couple of offensive line spots are still being figured out in position battles.

Pea Ridge is coming off a 1-7 season after being elevated to Class 5A. They now look to get back to the program's winning ways. Before last year's down season, the Blackhawks had won at least seven games in the previous six seasons.

-- Harold McIlvain II

WALDRON

"Real test" awaits Bulldogs

Waldron coach Doug Powell saw his first week of practice as a success.

"Overall, this was a good week of practice," Powell said. "We are already ahead of where we were a year ago. We have a lot of kids back as well as the sophomores that learned our system as ninth graders. We're still learning, but we did get a lot of stuff in."

Powell said he has a roster in the "low 30s" to start fall practice. The Bulldogs, which finished 4-6 in 2020, opens the season Aug. 27 at Gentry.

Though the weather has been cooler this week, Powell said the real test will be this week as the team gets acclimated to wearing pads in the warm weather.

"My experience is unless you're not ready unless you are prepared for game speed in pads," Powell said. "August and September are still hot, humid and brutal. The real work will be next week."

-- Walter Woodie

HACKETT

Slavens takes Hornets to air

The Hornets wrapped up the first week of practice and it's obvious that senior quarterback Ethan Slavens will be one of the top quarterbacks in Class 3A.

"The sky's the limit with him," Hackett coach Michael Meador said. "He's got a cannon. He can see over the line. We're really excited about him. He's really in year three because he started as a sophomore in the first playoff game. He's grown this year, he's understanding the offense a lot better this year and he's controlling the huddle."

The 6-foot-5 Slavens threw for 1,952 yards and 23 touchdowns.

The offensive line, which has plenty of experience coming back, has also looked good in fall camp.

"Our offensive line will help him because our running game will be a lot better this year than it was last year," Meador said. "Our O-line is a huge strength this year. Our O-line has really improved."

Carlos Tostado moved in from Clarksville and will bolster the Hornets up front.

"He should give us some strength in inside," Meador said. "He's a great kid."

Hackett will travel to Hector on Aug. 17 for a benefit scrimmage game.

-- Leland Barclay

DECATUR

Bulldogs will utilize all players

The Decatur Bulldogs are looking to improve a 1-4 record in the Arkansas eight-man division from a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Head coach Jake Denzer said he will use a rule specific to this level of football to get as many players as possible on his squad involved offensively.

"My favorite rule is that they did away with eligible receiver numbers in the eight-man game," Denzer said. "I know with my team, we're definitely going to find ways to get the ball to anybody and everybody on the team."

The Bulldogs open their 2021 campaign with a road tilt at Jasper, Mo., on Aug. 27, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

-- Ethan Westerman

ROGERS HIGH

First week wears on Mounties

Rogers High coach Chad Harbison said fatigue may have played a factor in the Mounties' offensive struggles to close out Friday's practice session.

"It looked like we were getting a little tired," Harbison said. "We will have to learn to compete and push through it. That's part of playing football. You have to be able to suck it up when it gets tough, and we're still in the mindset of getting a little tougher and learning how to compete when things aren't going our way."

Harbison said his team is still in the learning process, particularly on defense. Rogers has its third defensive coordinator in as many years, meaning the Mounties must learn a new scheme and strategy again.

Harbison, however, said his players are making good progress in learning the new system.

"They look like they are starting to figure things out and getting to the point where they are playing faster because they aren't having to think as much," Harbison said.

Marion Slater, a returning starter at inside linebacker, drew praise for his efforts, as well as senior Damon Voak and sophomores Jacob Jenkins and Isaac Chapman. Those returning on offense -- seniors Noah Goodshield, Joel Garner and Kade Seldomridge -- have also done well.

-- Henry Apple