Questions abound for ASU early in fall season

Friday afternoon was my first trip to Jonesboro, and while we didn't necessarily get to see a whole lot in the opening half-hour of Coach Butch Jones' inaugural fall camp, it wasn't likely we were going to learn a lot anyway. Arkansas State is still installing much of Jones' systems and there are 50-plus newcomers to the program -- not to mention the head coach, the defensive coordinator and several assistants.

But between now and Sept. 4, there hopefully will be a better sense of what this group of Red Wolves will look like as they have sights on making a bowl game a year after missing the postseason for the first time since 2010.

If that's going to happen, ASU will have to answer plenty of questions. So here are five that jump out as fall camp gets going.

Is it Layne Hatcher vs. the field?

It would be unwise to start this discussion anywhere else. Much of the discourse around Jonesboro last season focused on Coach Blake Anderson's two-quarterback system, with Logan Bonner starting every game and alternating most series with Hatcher.

Now Bonner is gone, having followed Anderson to Utah State in the offseason. And while Hatcher had just a slightly higher completion percentage than Bonner, the Pulaski Academy alumnus had a better passer rating, averaged nearly 5 more yards per attempt and tossed just 2 interceptions while logging 19 touchdowns on 194 attempts.

If that's not enough, consider that Pro Football Focus graded Hatcher as the No. 20 passer in the nation among all quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts and ranked him second in the Sun Belt behind only Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall.

The numbers suggest it would be the easy choice to anoint Hatcher as the Red Wolves' starting quarterback.

Of course, Jones hasn't done that, and it's unlikely to happen anytime soon. James Blackman transferred in from Florida State after playing four seasons with the Seminoles, but in the two seasons he took more than 100 dropbacks, he never graded higher than 124th among all FBS quarterbacks.

The 6-5 former three-star dual-threat is the most likely to battle Hatcher for the starting gig, though, and given that Jones signed Blackman in January, one would think the new regime sees something they believe they can refine after a rough run in Tallahassee.

Who fills the Jonathan Adams void?

If quarterback was the most discussed position with last year's Red Wolves, then wide receiver was second-most, mainly because of the human highlight reel that was Adams. The Jonesboro native had twice as many yards as the next-closest ASU wideout and his 12 touchdowns were also a team best.

There's no one player that's going to replace Adams, but it looks like the Red Wolves have a deep group that could cause problems for opposing secondaries.

It'll start with Dahu Green, who is entering his fifth season at ASU and his sixth year of college football. Ever since transferring in from Oklahoma, Green has played only 12 games -- none in 2017, one in 2018 and 11 the last two seasons combined. Yet when he's been healthy, he makes for an easy target at 6-4 and can be a downfield threat, especially for a prolific deep passer like Hatcher.

Then there's second-year player Corey Rucker, who PFF graded as the No. 7 wide receiver among Group of 5 teams despite getting 33 targets a year ago, and sophomore Jeff Foreman, who piled up 12 receptions for 406 yards and 3 scores over the final 3 games of 2020.

Add in TCU transfer Te'Vailance Hunt and Boise State transfer Khyheem Waleed, and while there may be too many guys to share targets between at the moment, it's a good problem for Jones and offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf to have.

How does ASU get right on defense?

This requires little explanation: ASU was downright bad on the defensive side of the ball a year ago. The Red Wolves ranked 97th out of 128 FBS teams in defense per PFF and allowed 37.2 points per game.

So how does that get better? Perhaps it starts with the pass rush, which PFF graded as 114th in the nation and second-worst in the Sun Belt ahead of only Texas State.

Terry Hampton is the only returner from last year's three-man front and new defensive coordinator Rob Harley will switch from a 3-4 to a 4-3.

Again, transfers could be key in helping that process along -- former four-star prospect Kivon Bennett will be a name mentioned many times during camp after joining ASU following his dismissal at Tennessee. John Mincey (6-4, 290 pounds) is another former Volunteer and Joe Ozougwu was a standout edge rusher at North Texas. Plus, Thurman Geathers was a rotational piece at Louisville before joining the Red Wolves last spring.

Where is the continuity?

For all the change, ASU does have some things staying the same.

At safety, Antonio Fletcher started 10 of 11 games last season alongside either Detravion Green or Elery Alexander -- all three return this season. Samy Johnson started six games at cornerback and he should be able to lock down one of the two outside spots. Although six different guys rotated between the two CB slots, Booker Ficklin and Jarius Reimonenq were often on the field and both will be in the mix again this year.

Then on the offensive line, Nour-Eddine Seidnaly, Andre Harris, Jacob Still, Ivory Scott and Wyatt Luebke all started the final four games of 2020 with Still and Luebke starting 10 of 11. A steady offensive line should continue to elevate an offense that scored 32.9 points per game a year ago.

Can special teams take a jump?

Blake Grupe finished 2020 with 11 made field goals but still ranks third in Red Wolves' history with 44 for his career. ASU often opted for shorter kickoffs last year, either kicking onside or squibbing the ball.

Tristan Mattson played late in the year, exclusively handling kickoffs, and he could be an option to push opposing offenses further back -- Mattson had five touchbacks on 16 kickoffs.

Punter Ryan Hanson averaged 40.6 yards per attempt last year, and was named to the Ray Guy Award Preseason Award Watch List, the honor given annually to the nation's top punter.

Small additions anywhere can add up but especially so on special teams. If this unit improves, it might be enough to earn the Red Wolves an extra win or two.