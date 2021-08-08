Ready To Rock: Big shows bring big celebrations to AMP this week

The weather's not cooling down any, but neither are the tunes at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. Three thrilling shows continue the 2021 summer season this week as The Black Crowes, supported by up-and-coming rockers Dirty Honey, return to the region for the first time in more than a decade on Aug. 10; Northwest Arkansas favorites and Americana rockers The Avett Brothers make their fourth visit to the AMP Aug. 13; and '90s grunge icon Alanis Morissette makes her AMP debut Aug 14.

"Hopefully, in bringing back live music, it's going to add to the mental health and well-being of our patrons," AMP Vice President Brian Crowne told What's Up! ahead of the season opening earlier this summer. "It's something that, when it was taken away from us, it really became apparent how important it was to not just us, the producers, not just the economic piece of it, but it truly is therapy for people to get to check out of reality for a couple hours and just get lost in their favorite band. Extremely excited to be bringing that back to people."

As are the artists. Here, The Black Crowes' Rich Robinson (guitar), Dirty Honey's John Notto (guitar), and The Avett Brothers' Seth Avett (guitar/lead vocals/piano) discuss returning to live music and touring.

The Black Crowes

"It's been amazing to see fans that we've seen at our shows for many years bring their kids to this tour. It's also so cool to see so many young people at the shows," shares Robinson, one half of the Robinson brothers duo -- with older brother Chris -- who formed the band's first iteration while the pair were still in high school.

"It makes me feel so much gratitude for people that come to be a part of the show," Robinson continues. "It's also so humbling to see how much these songs Chris and I wrote when we were kids still stand up and move people as much as they do. For our songs to mean as much to people as our musical heroes' music continues to mean to us, it's truly an honor."

It's been 30 years since The Black Crowes released their debut album, "Shake Your Money Maker," a fact their 2021 tour commemorates. The Crowes are also a group whose contentious and very public issues between the sibling founders led to multiple breakups and a rocky outlook for the Crowes' future. The "Shake Your Money Maker Tour" also celebrates the brothers' return to sharing a tour stage after some eight years.

"I definitely think the new band are bringing an enthusiasm that hasn't been felt for a while. Plus, Chris and my excitement to be together again playing these songs," Robinson says of the fresh group of touring musicians the pair brought on board after reconciling. Longtime bassist Sven Pipien also rejoined earlier this year. "We're so happy to have Sven back as well. The convergence of the new and older energy has really elevated this new chapter for the band."

At the Aug. 10 show, The Black Crowes will play the landmark quintuple platinum album for which the tour is named in its entirety, plus plenty of hits from across their career.

"It's been really interesting to delve back into 'SYMM,'" Robinson muses. "We've had such an expansive musical journey. Chris and I always pushed ourselves to become better musicians and songwriters throughout our career. To now come back and really focus on this one record that launched it all, it has been incredibly eye opening. It's hard to get back in the head space of who I was when I recorded that record -- I was 19 years old.

"That being said, my memories of writing and recording that record are always of fun and joy and reverence. It felt like a true privilege for us to even make a record. Our intention was pure and therefore authentic."

Perhaps it's that authenticity that maintains the Crowes' reputation as one of the world's great rock bands. Veteran British music magazine Melody Maker called The Black Crowes "The Most Rock 'n' Roll Rock 'n' Roll Band in the World," and the group landed on VH1's "100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock" list. But it's not the distinctions and the labels that keep fans coming back, and now bringing their children and even grandchildren, to shows. It's the spirit of the music.

"Rock 'n' roll to me is still the freest form of music," Robinson says. "In its inception, the majority of popular music fit into rock 'n' roll. From Led Zeppelin to Joni Mitchell, Bob Marley to Sly Stone and everything in between was rock 'n' roll. Music became more genre-centric as the commerce agenda grew. It became more of a means to an end instead of unfettered creation.

"For this reason, I believe rock 'n' roll is more important now," he goes on. "It aligns with humanity. Organic music that ebbs and flows like the rhythm of the tides. Choruses that speed up and slow down like taking a breath. This is what aligns with people who are moved by the music they choose to bring into their lives."

Dirty Honey

"I think rock 'n' roll is ultimately an attitude," offers Notto, the guitarist for the tour's opening act, Dirty Honey. "It's an attitude that encompasses [a lot]: It's a state of mind, it's a philosophy, it's DEFINITELY a groove and melody, and it all needs to be expressed to the fullest extent it can be, so that it's close to the edge, almost breaking.

"That's where the feeling of danger comes in," he muses, "but it's also where you can strut your stuff and have fun with it. In my playing, I try to convey a sense of calculated abandon. It's not only the great songwriting, but then on top of that is that extra growl, just because.

"But at the end of the day, rock 'n' roll has always just been the sound of how I feel, even without the guitar. I just love the 'extra' that's in the delivery, just because, with no other reason needed. It's a celebration of excitement because that's how I feel. As far as 2021 goes, it feels like rock 'n' roll has got its groove back. I'm here to make sure it stays. I hope so, anyway!"

And audiences, it seems, are more than happy to support that objective, as well. The foursome went out for a three-week headlining run to prepare for the "Shake Your Money Maker Tour," Notto reveals, where everyone was "AMPED." In those sold-out mid-sized clubs, everyone was "ready to see a show, scream some lyrics, have a beer and hang out afterwards," says Notto. And the complete celebration couldn't have come at a better time as the band was fresh off the release of their debut, self-titled album on April 23.

"Looking back, I think we are grateful to ourselves for taking that extra time the pandemic afforded us to make a great record," he says. "We are very proud of it. That helped us keep some momentum going that then carried us into the return of touring. In re-entering the touring life, I think we're all a little more focused on savoring every moment because, as we've all seen first hand now, it can be gone at any second."

The album's lead single, "California Dreamin,'" dropped in early March and was a slight but perfect evolution in their songwriting, particularly lyrically, Notto shares. A few of the album's tracks had already road-tested well before the recording process; a couple tunes fill out the repertoire with that "classic swag ala 'You Shook Me All Night Long'; "Gypsy" is one of the album's only fast songs and showcases a riff Notto spent a year fleshing out and perfecting; and "Another Last Time" saw a few extra musicians join Dirty Honey to bring a touch of gospel to the recording.

"I think the time was right for us to show we have room for expansion in that regard. All in all, it was time to show the world we're more than just some guys who got lucky with a six-song EP," Notto says, pointing to their successful self-titled debut EP that was released in March 2019.

"There's always another album on the horizon. How can we expand on what we've already done so far? To me, each song we've written, with its particular style and sound, is its own 'lane' that we can poke around in even further, to see if there's another gem down there. Other than that, it's hit the road and get another single out there."

The Avett Brothers

"We are exceptionally fortunate to feel genuinely welcome in most every town, state or country we have the good luck to visit," Seth Avett begins ahead of the band's return to Rogers. "Arkansas however, is EXCEPTIONAL (all caps intentional) in its welcoming spirit when it comes to our band and our music. I don't know how to articulate it, but the enthusiasm and warmth we feel when we visit the state of Arkansas is truly special, and the shows we have there are what they are because of the sincerity of the people. We will keep returning as long as y'all will have us."

The amount of gratitude has been overwhelming, Avett says when thinking about returning to the stage after so much time away. It's all been a bit dreamlike so far, he admits. But he's noticed a renewed sense of appreciation between his colleagues and for an opportunity to connect.

"At first, I was a little worried about performing again, about making mistakes and all that, but now I know that we could be forgetting lyrics left and right, hitting wrong chords, etc., and that it wouldn't ruin anything. Everyone just wants to be together, enjoying some music that we have in common -- and truthfully, we were hitting plenty of wrong chords well before the pandemic!"

The group's most recent release was the third EP in their ongoing stripped-down "Gleam" series -- its predecessors having dropped in 2006 and 2008. "The Gleam III" "reminds us all why we fell in love with them," NPR said of the project after its debut last summer. "The Gleam III" saw The Avett Brothers getting back to basics in both the acoustic instruments, but also in content after 2019's "Closer Than Together" divided audiences with its sociopolitical themes.

Whatever they're writing, the songs that discuss the more timeless themes (love, loneliness, death, forgiveness, family, God) are part of a timeless conversation, Avett muses. That conversation is bound to be heavily informed by those involved in it and where they are in life, he says, which has led to a deeper connection to music for many, as the experiences of the past 18 months inform listeners' relationships to the songs.

"For us, and for anyone who might be inclined to attend one of our shows, some unique inventory has been taken over the last year and a half or so, personally and collectively, so it's understandable that the music is perhaps hitting a bit harder (in a good way)," he says. "Some songs feel more specifically appropriate to the current head space, but I think on the whole, it's the dynamic of everyone considering life wholly (and celebration in particular) together, rather than apart, which stands out more than the literal themes of the songs. We are feeling deeply these days, it seems, and I think this depth is reached not just by our recent fears and discoveries, but by this lovely reunion which is haphazardly unfolding."

“I feel a relief in people’s experience,” The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson says of returning to the road. “It’s been a really trying and bizarre 18 months. There seemed to be an overall anxiety about when this pandemic would end, and if people would ever be able to see their favorite bands in person. I think that has been an addition to all the other things we’re experiencing since we stopped playing together eight years ago.” (Courtesy Photo/Josh Cheuse)

L-R: bassist Justin Smolian, vocalist Marc LaBelle, drummer Corey Coverstone

The robust summer schedule at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers continues this week with three rock shows from some iconic names in music. (Courtesy Photo/Walmart AMP)