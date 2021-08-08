Refunds from Trump campaign rising

The aggressive fundraising tactics that former President Donald Trump deployed late in last year's presidential campaign have continued to spur an avalanche of refunds into 2021, with Trump, the Republican Party and their shared accounts returning $12.8 million to donors in the first six months of the year, newly released federal records show.

The refunds were some of the biggest outlays that Trump made in 2021 as he has built up his $102 million political war chest -- and amounted to roughly 20% of the $56 million he and his committees raised online so far this year.

Trailing in the polls and facing a cash crunch last September, Trump's political operation began opting online donors into automatic recurring contributions by prechecking a box on its digital donation forms to take a withdrawal every week. Donors would have to notice the box and uncheck it to opt out of the donation. A second prechecked box took out another donation, known as a "money bomb."

The Trump team then obscured that fact by burying the fine print beneath multiple lines of bold and capitalized text, a New York Times investigation earlier this year found.

The maneuver spiked revenues in the short term -- allowing Trump to spend money before the election -- and then caused a cascade of fraud complaints to credit cards and demands for refunds from supporters. The refunded donations amounted to an unwitting interest-free loan from Trump's supporters in the weeks when he most needed it.

New Federal Election Commission records from WinRed, the Republican donation-processing site, show the full scale of the financial impact. All told, more than $135 million was refunded to donors by Trump, the Republican National Committee and their shared accounts in the 2020 cycle through June 2021 -- including roughly $60 million after Election Day.

"It's pretty clear that the Trump campaign was engaging in deceptive tactics," said Peter Loge, director of the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at George Washington University. "If you have to return that much money, you are doing something either very wrong or very unethical."

The Trump campaign has previously defended its online practices, with Jason Miller, a spokesperson, saying that only 0.87% of transactions were subjected to formal credit card disputes last year, which would be about 200,000 transactions. Miller did not respond to questions this week about the Trump refunds.