Revisiting past voting rights laws

Recent efforts by Republican legislators to make it more difficult to vote in Arkansas have an almost direct parallel from the 1800s, but the party roles are reversed.

Stung by a powerful coalition of poor farmers of both races, organized labor, and Republicans in the 1888 elections, the Democrats turned to racism to fix their problems. A range of legislation was adopted over the next few years to further marginalize the world of the freedmen. Segregation was strengthened, most famously with the Separate Coach Act of 1891 which separated train passengers by race. But it was in the political world that Black Arkansans suffered most.

Many people assume that Black political activity ceased with the end of Reconstruction in 1874; however, Black Arkansans continued to vote in large numbers, served in the Legislature, held county and municipal offices, and often were delegates to Republican state and national conventions.

Historian Blake Wintory, author of the entry on Black legislators in the Butler Center's Encyclopedia of Arkansas, has calculated that "between 1868 and 1893, at least 87 African American men were elected to and served in the Arkansas General Assembly." Fifty-two of those men served after Reconstruction.

The Redeemer Democrats were riding high when Reconstruction died an ignoble death following the Brooks-Baxter War; they took a victory lap by imposing the highly restrictive 1874 state constitution. A surprising number of the Redeemers were pre-war Whigs, such as Gov. Augustus H. Garland, who were relatively moderate on race relations. Arkansas seemed to have settled into an era of racial calm. The fly in the ointment was a depressed agricultural economy.

Cotton prices entered a long decline in the 1870s, causing intense suffering among Arkansas farmers, the bulk of the population. Historian Michael B. Dougan summarized the situation: "The result was a generation in debt, with land, crops in the field and even their unplanted crops mortgaged." In Woodruff County alone, some 70,000 acres of farmland were sold for taxes.

Facing ruin, many farmers turned to a growing number of agrarian political movements such as the Greenback Party in the 1870s. Farmer tickets were successful in seven of the 11 counties they contested in 1884. The following year popular farmer group the Agricultural Wheel nominated its first gubernatorial candidate, though he fared poorly.

In 1888, the Agricultural Wheel and the Knights of Labor organized the Arkansas Union Labor Party. It nominated a peg-legged Confederate veteran and state senator named C.M. Norwood for governor. The state Republican Party endorsed Norwood, not a small matter because Republicans could count on receiving about one-third of the vote.

The Democrats were well aware of the threat posed by the new party. A remarkable 126 ballots were required before the state Democratic convention denied the gubernatorial nomination to incumbent Gov. Simon P. Hughes, naming Lonoke planter and Baptist lay leader James P. Eagle for governor. (Eagle would later serve 22 years as president of the state Baptist convention, as well as a term as president of the Southern Baptist Convention.)

Eagle was squeaky-clean but still faced an angry population. The campaign was bitter. "Democratic strategy was overtly racist," historian Dougan has written, "and tried to convince Arkansas farmers that Norwood had betrayed the white race."

The campaign mattered little because the Democrats were prepared to steal the election. On election day in Crittenden County, which had a huge Black population, Democrats pulled off a coup, seizing the election boxes and forcing Black office holders to flee the area.

Election irregularities were rampant throughout the state. In Pulaski County a number of ballot boxes were stolen, totaling over 1,000 votes. Conway County refused to seat Republican poll workers, meaning a huge Democratic victory.

According to the state authorities, Democrat Eagle won with 99,650 votes to 84,273 for Norwood. The Democratic legislature avoided a recount by requiring Norwood to pay $40,000, an impossible sum.

Race baiting was employed again in the 1890 elections when the Union Labor Party ran Napoleon B. Fizer, a Methodist minister, for governor. The insurgents were pictured in the Democratic press as nothing more than disguised Republicans who wanted a return to carpetbagger chicanery and "Negro domination."

By the time the Legislature convened in January 1891, the Democrats had had enough. In the first of a series of repressive actions, a new election law was adopted. Historian John W. Graves identified the new election law as "the first important instrumentality of Negro disfranchisement."

The new law was portrayed as a reform and had some positive features, such as the use of the secret ballot. However, the law created a centralized system of control, with decisions being made by a state board comprised of the governor, secretary of state, and attorney general, all Democrats.

Minority party representatives were to make up one of the three members of county election boards, but as Graves has written "... Republican and Populist representation [was] essentially surface and illusory."

Probably the most important change mandated by the new law dealt with illiterate voters. In 1890, Arkansas was home to 116,665 Blacks and 93,090 whites who could not read nor write. Traditionally these voters relied on friends or fellow party members to mark their ballots. The new law required that they ask two election judges to empty the room of voters, then verbally explain who they wanted to vote for.

The real intention of the new law was made clear in a piece of music titled "Australian Ballot," with this lead stanza:

The Australian ballot works

like a charm

It makes them think and scratch,

And when a negro gets a ballot

He has certainly got his match.

The results were clear on election day. Democrats carried the day, sweeping even Conway County, where there was a "considerable falling off" of turnout, and "an indifference on the part of colored voters and some foreigners ..." In Fort Smith, a "heavy falling-off of the vote" was attributed to "the almost total failure of the colored brother to cast his vote."

Two nails were yet to be driven into the coffin of disfranchisement. In 1892, Arkansas voters gave a majority of votes to a constitutional amendment requiring voters to pay a poll tax. This despicable tax was again presented as a reform since the proceeds would go toward education. Voter turnout dropped dramatically among both white and Black citizens. Turnout in 1894 was 65,000 fewer than in 1890, a drop of nearly 30 percent.

The final nail was driven in January 1906 when the Democratic State Central Committee--acting on orders of the gratuitously racist Gov. Jeff Davis--forbade voting by Blacks in Democratic primaries.

It took a long time for Arkansas' elections to be fully open to Black citizens, although the courts would occasionally chip away at the edifice of Jim Crow. The poll tax was not repealed until 1964. Meantime, Black voters gradually moved toward the Democratic Party, while whites turned Republican in droves and took control of Arkansas politics in 2010, two years after America elected a Black Democratic president.

Tom Dillard is a historian and retired archivist living near Glen Rose in Hot Spring County. Email him at Arktopia.td@gmail.com.