Roundup of Northwest Arkansas divorce decrees

by Terri OByrne | Today at 5:00 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded July 30-Aug. 5 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

2020-294. Jessica Wheeler v. Michael Wheeler

2020-896. Tanja Ray v. Brian Ray

2020-1323. Jamie Sisemore v. Dennis Sisemore

2020-1448. Erin Kennedy v. Zachary Kennedy

2020-1958. Misty Duncan v. Samuel Duncan

2021-50. Mitzi Romo Ramirez v. Erick Lowery

2021-53. Jennifer Odle v. Kenneth Odle

2021-295. Ryan May v. Layce May

2021-377. Michelle Smith v. Kiel Beebe

2021-403. Georgina McGowen v. Johnny McGowen

2021-618. Shana Wilson v. Larry Wilson

2021-620. Roy Reed v. Jessica Reed

2021-785. Manuel Morales Pacheco v. Krissia Valles Mata

2021-814. Lauren Yearber v. Coleton Yearber

2021-880. Dasha Miller v. Shawn Miller

2021-897. Christina Catterall v. Joseph Hale

2021-909. Sabrina Banta v. Lawrence Banta

2021-924. Melissa Shy v. Austin Shy

2021-941. Alyce Davidson v. George Davidson

2021-948. Kenneth Moore v. Linda Moore

2021-951. Jason Dinh v. Norma Zepeda

2021-958. Kenzie Livingstone v. James Livingstone

2021-980. Charles Blickenstaff v. Penny Blickenstaff

2021-1004. Luke Heiligenthal v. Amara Chi Miller

2021-1014. Adan Rodriguez v. Ainsley Stroud

2021-1019. Haydn Kaiser v. Ashlyn Kaiser

2021-1021. Jessica Camacho v. Patrick Camacho

2021-1024. Theresa Terhune v. James Terhune

2021-1029. Allen Burchette v. Stacy Burchette

2021-1041. Michael Ward v. Leann Ward

WASHINGTON COUNTY

2020-807. Janice Rice v. Kenneth Rice

2021-4. Autumn Worley v. Christopher Worley

2021-156. Samuel Banks v. Jennifer Banks

2021-502. Lori Vivlamore v William Vivlamore

2021-836. Sokratis Tasiopoulos v. Matthew Wilson

2021-838. Cristy Johnson v. Kelvin Moore

2021-971. Katherine Carr v. Coy Carr

2021-976. Dawn Teri v. X Teri

2021-979. Jack Wilson v. Melissa Wilson

2021-1033. Christene Hernandez v. Devin Hernandez

