Senate makes advance with infrastructure bill

Senate Democrats and Republicans cleared another key procedural hurdle Saturday on a roughly $1 trillion bill to improve the country's infrastructure, though disagreements continue to plague lawmakers and prevent the measure's swift passage.

The measure would provide a huge injection of federal money for a range of public works programs, from roads and bridges to broadband internet access, drinking water and more. In a rare stroke of bipartisanship, Republicans joined the Democrats to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to advance the measure toward final votes. The vote was 67-27, a robust tally.

It sets up the Senate to pass the legislation soon, provided an agreement can be secured among the chamber's lawmakers to skip additional procedural steps.

Such an agreement appeared to be in doubt by Saturday afternoon, as opponents refused to yield 30 hours of required debate before the next procedural vote, which could delay swift passage of the package and result in a dayslong slog. Despite days of talks, Democrats and Republicans still have failed to agree on a final list of amendments that might appease both sides and allow them to move a step closer to passage.

As the chamber gaveled into session, the lingering standoff prompted Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., to issue a political ultimatum, telling lawmakers: "We can get this done the easy way or the hard way."

"In either case, the Senate will stay in session until we finish our work. It's up to my Republican colleagues how long it takes," he said.

Senators are meeting for a second consecutive weekend to work on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is the first of President Joe Biden's two infrastructure packages.

CRYPTOCURRENCY TAX

Among the tougher battles is a fight among Democrats and Republicans over one of the infrastructure proposal's revenue-raising elements -- an attempt to help the U.S. government discover and collect unpaid taxes on cryptocurrencies. The dispute has stymied lawmakers for days and attracted the attention of the White House, which has lobbied behind the scenes to prevent significant changes to that section of the infrastructure bill.

Progressive Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., teamed up with conservative Republicans Pat Toomey and Cynthia Lummis in working with the cryptocurrency industry to draft changes to narrow who would be affected by the reporting requirements. It would exclude entities including cryptocurrency miners, software designers and protocol developers from the groups that need to report data to the Internal Revenue Service.

But Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Mark Warner, D-Va.; and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. -- three key players in negotiating the infrastructure legislation -- proposed an eleventh-hour alternative endorsed by the White House. It would target some software companies and cryptocurrency miners.

"I wish there would still be a compromise. But I think at this point we may be headed to a vote at some point tonight," Warner said.

The dispute risks causing a rift between the Biden administration and Wyden, who will be the most important figure in making sure the president's tax agenda can clear the Senate later this year.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said the administration is "grateful" for Wyden's leadership on crypto issues, but reiterated that it prefers the alternative plan.

"I would just go back to the overarching objective here which is reducing tax evasion in the cryptocurrency market, and we feel that the compromise sponsored by Senators Warner, Portman, and Sinema is a good option," she said.

The Blockchain Association, a trade group for the industry, mounted a last-minute pressure campaign in favor of the Wyden-Toomey-Lummis version. Wyden said they were making the case to colleagues that their version makes it "very hard for tax cheats, without discouraging innovation."

McCONNELL GOES ALONG

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell. R-Ky., has so far allowed the bill to progress, and his vote -- "yes" -- was closely watched.

McConnell called the bill imperfect but said investments in roads, bridges, airports and other infrastructure was necessary and long overdue. He also stressed there are "many outstanding amendments" that should receive votes.

"This is a compromise product crafted by colleagues with big, principled differences in the Senate with the narrowest possible split," he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris was on hand in the Capitol on Saturday for final discussions on the bill, which would be the biggest investment in the nation's infrastructure in decades and is a key element of the Biden administration's economic agenda.

Biden on Friday urged the Senate to complete its work on the legislation.

"It's a bill that would end years of gridlock in Washington and create millions of good-paying jobs, put America on a new path to win the race for the economy in the 21st century," he said at the White House.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, meanwhile, said he still planned to press ahead with his plan to try to repurpose a significant chunk of coronavirus relief aid to tackle infrastructure projects. His proposal targets a portion of funds set aside for state and local governments, passed as part of the $1.9 trillion relief law earlier this year.

"We've been working that over the weekend, and we continue to work that," Cornyn said.

BUT, THE PRICE?

Other Republicans continued to swipe at the roughly $1 trillion package over its price tag. An official analysis from the Congressional Budget Office, which tracks the fiscal impact of legislation, estimated that the bill could add about $250 billion to the deficit.

The chief authors of the bipartisan deal, led by Portman and Sinema, maintain that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would essentially pay for itself, given the broader economic gains that would be realized through new public-works spending. But their arguments have failed to resonate among Republicans who maintain that any new economic package should not add to the country's deficit.

"What I don't want to see is Chuck Schumer get a free pass ... and then move right into this $3.5 trillion bill that is so deeply concerning, I think, to most of America," said Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., during an appearance Friday evening on Fox Business. "And as they hear more and more about it, I think we're going to see a much broader resistance to what's about to happen."

Hagerty is an ally of former President Donald Trump, and was Trump's ambassador to Japan.

"There's absolutely no reason to rush," Hagerty said during a floor speech Saturday.

Judd Deere, a spokesman for Hagerty, said the senator would not object to votes on amendments but would block efforts to move to an early final vote.

Some of these same GOP lawmakers had voted earlier in the debate against proceeding to the bill. The chamber forged ahead anyway on a bipartisan basis, meaning their criticisms now threaten only to delay, not scuttle, the Senate's infrastructure ambitions. In a sign of additional hurdles to come, Hagerty told reporters Saturday: "I wasn't about to let the thing be expedited."

But their criticisms -- and the litany of other last-minute fights -- nonetheless lessen the odds that the Senate could move swiftly on Saturday. That has the added effect of delaying Schumer's plans to turn to his next task: shepherding to passage a $3.5 trillion budget deal that includes many of Biden's top economic priorities. Schumer has said he hopes to adopt both infrastructure changes as well as the spending deal before adjourning the Senate for its summer recess, adding to the pressure on lawmakers to complete their work swiftly.

If approved, the bill would go to the House.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reaffirmed Friday that the House won't take up the infrastructure legislation until the Senate also passes the more sweeping budget package. That linkage has been a central demand of progressive Democrats in the House, though moderates have urged Pelosi not to hold on to the infrastructure bill. The House is currently on a recess until Sept. 20.

Information for this article was contributed by Tony Romm of The Washington Post; by Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press and by Laura Litvan, Daniel Flatley and Steven T. Dennis of Bloomberg News (TNS).

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, the top Republican negotiator on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, arrives for a procedural vote to advance the $1 trillion measure, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. More votes will be needed before final Senate passage. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)