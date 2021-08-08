Slowhand's cynicism

One of the things you're not supposed to be in this business is a fan.

It is drilled into my generation of journalists: You don't root for the home team (or against the home team). No cheering in the press box, sportswriter Jerome Holtzman said. You don't support the mayor or the woman who is looking to unseat the mayor.

But, being human, the best most of us can do is suppress certain feelings and try to be fair. We naturally like some people better than others; we still have players and teams in which we are interested if not invested. But we try not to allow our judgment be clouded by wishfulness, we try to know as many facts as possible and to, as best we can, present a picture of reality based on these facts.

It's good training, especially when considering such issues as how you know what you think you know, and whatever motives your sources may have for telling you what they've told you (and what they've not told you).

Journalism can be a pretty easy job that mainly consists of talking to people and writing down what they tell you, but being good at it requires discipline, humility and at times moral courage.

In that way, journalists are--or should be--like scientists. We are not following our hearts or our guts, but the best and truest information we can find. We're not in the business of telling people what they want to hear.

A lot of people are in that business. Many of them play journalists on TV, and some play journalists in the newspapers. (Plenty of people volunteer to write this column for me; I get emails with their talking points every day.)

I'm suspicious of pretty much everyone who invites people to follow them on Facebook and on Twitter and the 'Gram (though I don't mind if you want to follow me on any of those places, because it comes down to who you trust to tell you important things).

And if you trust Van Morrison, Eric Clapton or Kid Rock to give you the sort of information you need to live better, I don't know what you're doing here anyway.

It's all right to be a fan so long as you understand that the person you admire is just that. The whole "Clapton is God" thing was started by a Yardbirds publicist. All that is special about Eric Clapton is his tone, the sound he can coax from a guitar string that presumably doesn't know who was playing it. Clapton is eerily good at expressing complex, layered emotions with a minimum of notes. Somehow, at a point where facts fail and faith begins, he freights a B flat bending toward C with anguish, grief and finally transcendent grace.

He's a very good blues guitar player.

And his declaration last month that he won't play in venues that require audiences to show proof of vaccination should be met with a shrug. I guess you're retiring from playing live, Slowhand. The least we can do to push back against this pandemic's resurgence is to agree not to create super-spreader events.

But Clapton is no epidemiologist, and there's plenty of evidence that, like a lot of rich white guys in their '70s who have been long insulated from the day-to-day concerns of making an honest living, he's a retrogressive sorehead. I would trust E.C. to noodle over an I-IV-V7 progression, but wouldn't necessarily go to him for life advice.

I don't hold against Clapton the outrageously racist things he said in the '70s--that whole "keep Britain white" deal that led to the formation of Rock Against Racism. Clapton apologized for that and said he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and that he liked Black people. All right, we can take him at his word and understand that everybody ought to be given a chance to grow.

And yeah, "Layla" is a screwed-up song if you think about it, but that was a different time.

Clapton has said other unsavory things he's apologized for, but I don't really think about him as a person. I like his guitar playing. Just like some people like Wagner's operas while understanding the guy was probably a Nazi. Hitler wasn't a great painter, but if he had been, he'd still be Hitler.

Clapton gets to preach his anti-vax message because people put microphones in front of famous people who have things to say that will drive eyeballs and clicks. That's the shoddy way the world is; if Eric Clapton is your clueless grumpy uncle, no one would care.

It's probably important to point out that Clapton has been vaccinated; he says (emphasis on the journalistic qualifier: he's the only source on this) he experienced some very unpleasant symptoms after his second dose. I've seen some reports that say he may well have experienced those side effects, and that his past history of drug and alcohol abuse might have made him particular susceptible to that sort of reaction.

Anyway, Clapton and his old buddy Van Morrison are allowed to withhold their services for whatever reason. And venues and promoters are free to refuse entry to anyone who might pose a danger to others. Your superstitious belief that a coronavirus vaccine is something other than the best and safest defense against a deadly virus that medical science has heretofore come up with does not give you the right to imperil others.

And a tweet from Ted Cruz--who despite his penchant for leather jackets and belligerent smack talk is probably nobody's idea of a cool guy--in support of Clapton's insolent pouting is just more carnival kayfabe.

Cruz knows nothing better than the show-biz style of politics; he's the sort of cringe-worthy character who imagines that aligning himself with a self-styled "rebel" like Clapton will play to a base that sees politics as nothing more (or less) crucial than championship wrestling.

That's a cynical, opportunistic approach to governing. And, from an objective point of view, an eminently viable path to power.

