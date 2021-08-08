Star-studded field takes center stage

CANTON, Ohio -- How 'bout them Cowboys!

Jimmy Johnson, who in 1989 replaced Tom Landry, the only man to coach Dallas from the franchise's inception in 1960, generally is credited with coining that phrase. He could take pride in it considering the Cowboys won two consecutive Super Bowls under his guidance, and took a third with the roster he put together even though Johnson had left the team in a dispute with owner Jerry Jones.

Johnson, who was a teammate of Jones at the University of Arkansas and later a defensive coordinator for the Razorbacks, was been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the centennial class Saturday night. He quickly rebuilt the Cowboys when Jones bought the team in '89, using the draft and perhaps the most lopsided trade in pro sports history -- Herschel Walker to Minnesota for a slew of draft picks who formed much of the core of those title teams -- to revitalize America's Team. He made 51 deals in his five seasons with the Cowboys.

"We made history not only for the Dallas Cowboys, but for the NFL," Johnson said of himself, Jones and the team, which was 1-15 in his first season and soon enough was winning Super Bowls. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you, Jerry."

Johnson also coached the Dolphins from 1996-99.

The Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers were both well represented on Saturday night. Cliff Harris, who played at Ouachita Baptist University, was a standout tackler and cover man for the Cowboys from 1970 until 1979. Steelers safety Troy Polamalu also received his due, as did former Pittsburgh coach Bill Cowher and linebacker Donnie Shell.

Steve Atwater, another former Razorback who helped Denver win two Super Bowl titles, also joined the class.

"I am humbled and honored to wear this gold jacket," Atwater said before looking around at the other Hall of Famers on the stage. "What a group we have up here."

Atwater was considered by his peers -- including other safeties -- the most punishing tackler in the NFL. Such work, along with leadership traits and a knack for big plays, has led to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Atwater, a mainstay in Denver for 10 seasons, was at his best in big games. In the Broncos' Super Bowl victory against Green Bay, he had six tackles, a sack and two pass breakups.

With a stunning 1,357 tackles, Atwater made the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team, and might be best remembered for leveling Chiefs running back Christian Okoye, who outweighed Atwater by 40 pounds.

Harris went from a small-school NAIA star to an undrafted rookie who started from the outset in Dallas. Known almost as much for the high-top shoes he wore as for his heavy and sure tackles, Harris made the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team, earning the nickname Captain Crash.

He also had to juggle National Guard duties during his first few NFL seasons, sometimes reporting for duty during the week and usually getting to rejoin his teammates for games.

"We were the Doomsday Defense." Harris recalled. "The odds of me playing in the NFL, much less me standing here tonight, were incredibly long. I may be the only one who knows how truly slim that chance was, but if I could make it, anyone can achieve their goals. The key is to never quit."

The premise that Polamalu was a freelance safety who ignored his assignments has some truth to it.

The bigger truth is that Polamalu made plays regardless of the scheme and defensive call, and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers defenders understood -- and were thrilled he did so.

Polamalu has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a 12-season career filled with spectacular performances, leadership and, well, winning.

The 16th overall draft pick in 2003 from Southern California, he played in three Super Bowls, winning two, and made the NFL's 2000s Team of the Decade.

Also included in the class are: Offensive lineman Jimbo Covert, receiver Jerry Rice, guard Steve Hutchinson, former commissioner Paul Tagliabue, running back Edgerrin James and receiver Harold Carmichael.

Eight members of the centennial class of 2020 were recognized posthumously with video tributes at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. All eight were enshrined in a special ceremony in April and now take their place with the rest of the 2020 class, which is being inducted a year later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those being honored posthumously are Bobby Dillon, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle and George Young.

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 4, 2005 file photo, Members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Rickey Medlocke, Gary Rossington and Ean Evans, practice at the Jacksonville Production Studio in Jacksonville, Fla. for their Saturday performance as part of the Super Bowl concert series. Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with Brad Paisley. According to a band statement, Medlocke’s positive test forced the group’s withdrawal. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)

Troy Polamalu, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, gestures after receiving his gold jacket during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

From left to right, Lynn Swann, Donnie Shell and John Stallworth pose during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, Pool)

Isaac Bruce, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, unveils his bust with his presenter, Sam Bruce, during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Donnie Shell, right, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, poses with his presenter, April Shell, during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, Pool)

Donnie Shell, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, speaks during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Paul Tagliabue, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, and a former NFL commissioner, unveils his bust with presenter Art Shell during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Steve Hutchinson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, puts his hand on his bust during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)