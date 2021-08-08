BASKETBALL

NLR's Smith signs with UALR

With four signees in its 2021 class, it appeared as if the University of Arkansas at Little Rock was done with its additions for next season.

The Trojans will now have an in-state piece when they return for 2021-22.

North Little Rock point guard D.J. Smith signed with UALR on Saturday afternoon, opting to stay close to home despite late interest from Texas-El Paso, New Mexico State and Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia Southern. Smith was a 2020-21 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps second-team honoree after a senior season in which he helped the Charging Wildcats capture the Class 6A state championship -- the program's 15th all-time and fifth since 2013.

Smith, 5-11, 160 pounds led North Little Rock to a 21-2 record a year after they went 22-5 and topped the 6A-Central conference.

Yet there was not the college interest until Smith impressed on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer with ProSkills, a program based in Dallas that counts Mitchell Robinson, Jarrett Culver and Andrew Jones among its alumni.

Over the summer, Smith averaged 5.4 assists per game and 2.1 steals per game, ranking fifth and sixth among all EYBL players, respectively.

He'll join a Trojans team that has lots of guard depth but not a ton of experience. Leading scorer Markquis Nowell transferred to Kansas State in the offseason, leaving Marko Lukic and C.J. White as the only backcourt players to average more than 20 minutes per game a year ago.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASEBALL

Cabot stays alive in Legion regional

The Cabot RailCats avoided elimination in the American Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament with a 5-3 victory in eight innings over host Hastings, Neb., on Saturday.

Cabot took a 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth inning on Zach Hardcastle's two-run home run to left field.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, RailCats reliever Eli Hutcherson walked Nick Conant with two outs, but got Braden Kalvelage to strike out swinging to end the game.

Cabot will face Dubuque County, Iowa, or Washington, Mo., at 1 p.m. today, with the RailCats needing two victories to advance to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.

The Railcats trailed 2-0 after three innings, but they responded with three runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Hogan Ralston and Hutcherson each had RBI singles in the inning and Hardcastle's sacrifice fly gave the RailCats the lead.

Hastings came back to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to Luke Brooks' RBI single.

Cabot had three players with two hits Saturday -- Hutcherson, Ralston and Jackson Olivi. The RailCats outhit Hastings 9-4.

Ralston started for Cabot, allowing 3 runs, 1 earned, on 4 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out 3 and walked 5.

Hutcherson earned the victory in relief after pitching 3 1/3 scoreless innings in which he struck out 4 and walked 2.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services