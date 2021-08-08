Summer Annuals Review 2021

As we start August, I always evaluate the summer annuals I have been growing since April or May. This year, most of my annuals are doing quite well. Some are long-time favorites, some are new favorites, and some I won’t plant again. The growing season has been a good one for many summer annuals, as long as you have been keeping up with regular irrigation. I do water regularly and fertilize.

My longtime favorites have surpassed themselves in growth this year, with amazing size to my Dragonwing begonias. The same can be said for Wasabi coleus. I erroneously planted it with a copper plant and tropical hibiscus in one large container—you can barely see the copper plant and the hibiscus is nowhere to be seen.



The Sunpatiens have done very well. The orange ones on the deck did get a bit of color burn in full sun but continued to grow and thrive, but in partial shade have filled out well with intense color.



I fell in love with Tattoo periwinkle or vinca when I went to the California pack trials a few years ago. They are not resistant to stem canker, so are best planted in containers. I tried two varieties – Tattoo Papaya with a more salmon colored bloom, and Tattoo black cherry. The papaya one also took a hit from my intense full sun on the deck, but is still growing. The black cherry one is stunning and hasn’t stopped—a winner for sure. Speaking of Vinca or periwinkle, (Catharanthus species) a new favorite and really easy plant to grow is the Kawaii series Soiree. This variety has smaller flowers but they are absolutely blanketing the pot. I water regularly, but sometimes the plants are a bit wilty after a hard day, but not this one. I will be using it again.

Another new favorite is the “ice plant” Baby Sun Rose, which some call Mezoo. I have always killed the perennial ice plant Delosperma, so when I saw this one, I only bought one, in case it would suffer the same fate. It thrived with just the same care as my other annuals, and like the Kawaii vinca, never wilted or showed any signs of stress. I love it.

Honeybells cuphea was new to me last year and I loved it, and I like it even more this year, but I think the hummingbirds like it even more than me. It is a non-stop bloomer and unlike its taller cousin Vermillionaire, it really fills a pot well.



The pentas always do well, and so have the Vista Supertunia Bubblegum and Fuchsia with regular fertilization.

I love the variegated purple fountain grass and the orange Zahara zinnias.



I won’t replant polka dot plant. It got taller than I had hoped and is so dark it almost disappears in the garden. I also didn’t like the cape fuchsia which did not thrive. The plume flower Justicia was mostly green all summer until now when it is blooming well. I want all-season color.



What has done well in your garden?