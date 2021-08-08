Texarkana changes entertainment zone

TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana Board of Directors has voted to make changes to the boundary of the downtown entertainment district, where open containers of alcohol are allowed outdoors.

The board voted unanimously, with Ward 1 Director Terry Roberts absent, to approve the changes recommended by the city Planning Commission

Those changes include adding land leased by the city from Union Pacific Railroad on the south side of Front Street.

The line will also move to the north side of East Third Street to allow for businesses that want to operate there, and to the center line of North State Line Avenue.

City Planner Mary Beck said the change recommendations were part of a review of the entertainment district planned since it was established in 2019. The covid-19 pandemic delayed that evaluation until this year.

"We had an opportunity to go back and review the boundaries and see if they were adequate," she said, adding that all feedback from the Public Works, Police and Fire departments was positive.