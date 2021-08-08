The best hope for the kids

When the cause is the right thing, your best bet in more primitive locales--Arkansas, I mean, and red-state America generally--will be the courts.

Justice requires objective judges honoring the rule of law while demagoguery requires only politicians inhabiting legislatures and preening for the grandstand.

For the record, sometimes you'll encounter political judges. And there is a curious division on that on the current Arkansas Supreme Court. A couple of members are solid judges. Two or three are mostly political. The other two or three might meet themselves coming and going.

Keep that in mind because the state Supreme Court may soon be ruling on the ability of the public school districts of Arkansas to decide locally whether to mandate masks to protect children's health amid a raging virus.

We must never forget--even though today's anti-history movements led by Republicans might have us forget--that, in the late 1950s in Arkansas, a perhaps even more ignominious time for the state than the anti-health present, the people formed a mob to keep Black children from entering Little Rock Central High School.

The governor fomented the mob and used the state militia to keep Elizabeth Eckford from getting any closer than the street to that great educational edifice for white skins only.

The governor closed Little Rock schools the next year after the Legislature passed his bill to authorize that. Legislators referred to the people a state constitutional amendment to make racial segregation the supposed supreme law of Arkansas, as if the Civil War were newly afoot, and the people passed it. They narrowly repealed it in 1990.

The courts, federal and state, consistently held for school integration. A Republican president named Eisenhower, of a different time when Republicans were reasonable and even mildly progressive, did what the Constitution required of him. He sent federal troops to Little Rock to overpower the outlaw Arkansas governor, the outlaw Arkansas Legislature and the outlaw Arkansas people.

Now we have the Arkansas Legislature meeting in special session on whether to clean up its own mess on protecting children, and declining.

These Arkansas Trumpians passed a bill in the regular session banning most local government entities, including schools, from requiring masks. Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the bill because he wanted to wish the pandemic away and the legislators would have overridden him anyway.

Now a new virus variant rages and schools have no authority to require masks of students, faculty and staff, which the CDC and practically all public-health experts recommend. The governor called the session to try to restore that authority, but, prior to the session, pre-emptively conceded. What got filed was watered down to allow local-school mask mandates only for children under 12, who are ineligible for vaccination, and only after heavy outbreaks over sustained periods of time.

Even such a timid bill, designed to authorize only desperate too-late reaction, got treated with contempt by this resentment-obsessed General Assembly.

Then, having declined to protect children at school, the rightest-wing legislators began pushing to extend the special session so they could pass anti-vaccination legislation, such as prohibiting employers from requiring workers to get vaccinated.

They also had in mind punishing teachers who might upset unmasked children with references in history classrooms to unflattering past events such as the previously described Arkansas school integration disgrace.

All the while, the real and just pursuit was unfolding in the courts.

Gadfly lawyer Thomas Mars--and I say gadfly in the most positive way--filed suit on behalf of two parents in Pulaski Circuit Court seeking to have the ban thrown out on the basis that it was an unconstitutional legislative infringement on the executive branch's powers, especially during an emergency.

Meantime, the Little Rock School District came along Friday--joined by the beleaguered Marion district--with another suit in the same court making different arguments seeking the same result.

The school district's suit contended that the state constitutional mandate for adequate and equitable education for all children was not being met if we refused to let school districts use recommended health precautions to protect those children.

It also argued that the ban amounted to unequal protection under the law considering that some agencies--prisons, for example--were not included.

Then the suit made the probably rhetorical point that an absolute ban on masking requirements in public schools presumably would mean a welding student didn't have to protect his face and the toughest linebacker didn't have to wear face gear.

Either by one of these cases or their consolidation, the issue seems inevitably headed to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Justice and the rule of law would seem to stand a fighting chance there, or at least a better one than exists under the current voting majority and the grandstand performances it demands of its elected representatives.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.