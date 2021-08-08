Warren OK after two days

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas slot receiver De'Vion Warren, who missed the final three games after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee at Florida on Nov. 14, said the first two two days of practice went well.

Not that recovering from such a major injury in nine months has been a breeze.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/88kguiton/]

"Coming back from an ACL injury, it's not easy," Warren said Saturday. "It takes a lot of reps, a lot of recovery, a lot of treatment. Just feeling out the process of being able to get back to your 100% self."

Warren, who said he has put his trust in the training and strength and conditioning staff, said the toughest part of the rehabilitation process has been the daily grind.

"Just taking the steps to feel better, and get better and be able to run, walk sometimes -- even jump," he said. "It's just that mental aspect of every day you're not who you used to be. You've got to get back to your normal day abilities."

Confident in QB

Junior receiver Trey Knox said he's confident KJ Jefferson, a redshirt sophomore, is ready to take over as the starting quarterback.

"We have confidence in KJ and I think that's what is bringing him along," Knox said. "He's becoming a leader and that's what we want to see.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/88receivers/]

"I mean, his arm talent is great. He's been dropping some darts today, yesterday. He's been throwing balls that I didn't even know he could throw.

"He's looked very, very good these past two days."

Receivers coach Kenny Guiton, who played quarterback at Ohio State, also praised Jefferson.

"Love KJ's mindset," Guiton said. "He's got an older mentality. I love that about him and I think guys follow him because of that reason."

Practice items

The Razorbacks worked in 89-degree heat with a heat index topping out around 94 degrees on Saturday, but there was a decent wind, which took some of the edge off the furnace.

The media has been able to watch good one-on-one work between receivers and defensive backs through the first two days, with all the quarterbacks participating on the grass field.

Kendall Catalon turned in one of the day's top plays, a corner route on which he got an edge on Chase Lowery and quarterback KJ Jefferson dropped a pass right into him.

Tyson Morris came down with a nice ball down the left sideline from Cade Renfro with Khari Johnson in tight coverage.

Corner Trent Gordon broke up a deep ball intended for Bryce Stephens down the middle.

Jaquayln Crawford ran a strong out route with safety Joe Foucha right on him and grabbed a sideline pass from Lucas Coley.

In running drills on the other field, Eric Gregory beat his blocker and got Javion Hunt in the backfield for what would've been a 4-yard loss.

Defensive back Myles Slusher, who missed the camp opener on Friday to attend to a family matter, was back at practice on Saturday.

OL depth

Brady Latham, a 10-game starter at left guard last season, looked to be back with the first unit on Saturday. Latham and Luke Jones both took first-team reps during the spring and their position battle might be the most lively on the team.

The rest of the offensive front was the same: Left tackle Myron Cunningham, center Ricky Stromberg, right guard Ty Clary and right tackle Dalton Wagner.

The second unit, left to right, was Jalen St. John, Jones, Shane Clenin, Beaux Limmer and Marcus Henderson. Wagner and Henderson split some first-unit reps in position drills.

The third unit: Drew Vest, Dylan Rathcke, Austin Nix, Ryan Winkel and Ty'Kieast Crawford.

Chatter rep

Senior T.J. Hammonds and sophomore Jalen Catalon had an interesting and talkative rep to close out an early one-on-one period.

Hammonds accelerated off the press coverage to get a step on the safety, but he used his arm in an attempt to get separation as quarterback Landon Rogers' wobbly pass descended on the pair.

Hammonds wound up having to play defense, and he successfully batted it away from a near interception.

"It was under thrown, but I beat you. Good play though," Hammonds shouted to Catalon, who was doing push-ups, as he headed toward the water break at the Walker Pavilion.

"Speed doesn't beat technique," Catalon called back.

HOF tribute

The UA athletic department is paying tribute to the school's most recent inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in its 2021 football media guide.

The inside back page of the guide features safety Steve Atwater and defensive coordinator Jimmy Johnson, both 2020 hall of fame selections who were enshrined with the 2021 class this weekend.

Atwater is an All-Century Team member at Arkansas and an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with the Denver Broncos. Johnson, a member of the Razorbacks' 1964 national championship team, later coached at Arkansas (1973-76) before winning the national championship as head coach at Miami, Fla., in 1987, then guiding the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships.

Stronger Pool

Senior linebacker Bumper Pool said he's feeling stronger after playing through a rib injury he suffered early last year in the Hogs' 21-14 upset at No. 16 Mississippi State in the second game.

"Last season I broke my ribs Week Two and I felt like my strength just never finally came back," Pool said. "And so this next season I was like, 'I'm not going to let that be an issue. I want to have that size and strength.'"

Pool got with strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker and put together a plan.

"Coach Walker and I sat down and talked about wanting to work on that, and that comes with working on speed and getting underneath that squat bar."

Pool said he's at 232 pounds, which he feels is a good weight.

"I'm hoping to stay there through camp," he said. "Add a few pounds, a couple here or there, but hopefully stay at that weight."

Returner Stephens?

Receivers coach Kenny Guiton mentioned freshman Bryce Stephens as a possible candidate to return kicks.

"I think Bryce Stephens may be a natural," Guiton said. "The way he runs, he catches the ball well. Bryce Stephens is definitely a guy I'd look at in there return-wise.

"Got some others at other positions, but overall, I would say he's the one that just kind of sticks out to me right now, of being a guy that can do that."

Loggains run

The UA produced a picture of new tight ends coach Dowell Loggains running a rep against Hudson Henry. Loggains, the newest member of the staff, was a backup quarterback and lettered as a holder for the Razorbacks.

Kyle Parkinson, the UA director of athletic communications, dug a little fun at him, Tweeting out the picture with the line, "My guy Dowell Loggains still got it! #HoldersAreAthletes."

Hey coach

Sam Pittman had a light-hearted moment with the media at his camp-opening press conference on Thursday in obvious reference to the use by media of coaches' first names rather than the term "coach."

Asked about any position moves over the summer, Pittman started to answer, then interjected, "You're not offended if I call you Trey, are you?" to which the reporter said he wasn't.

"You can call me Sam, too, if you like," Pittman said, drawing laughter from the group. "I don't get it, but anyway ..."

A couple of weeks ago, Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders took offense when a reporter referred to him as "Deion," insisting the reporter call him "Coach" and claiming the reporter would not call Alabama Coach Nick Saban by "Nick."

When the reporter said he does call Saban by his first name and re-started his question by saying "Deion" again, Sanders got up and left the interview.

Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett, now the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants, caused a stir on Thursday when he wrapped up his first in-person press conference by telling reporters, "Yeah, we say, 'Good to see you, coach.' That's how we do it."

3-second move

Speaking to local reporters at SEC Media Days, Sam Pittman said Cody Kennedy was "100%" going to be the next offensive line coach for the Razorbacks after he was hired as tight ends coach last winter. When Brad Davis left after spring drills to join the LSU staff in his home town, moving Kennedy to the offensive line was an easy move for Pittman.

"It took me about three seconds to call him in my office," Pittman said. "Number one, I believe the tight end spot is very, very, very valuable. So, I think you have to hire a guy there that you think can be your next offensive line coach or your next offensive coordinator."

After sliding Kennedy to the offensive line, Pittman brought on board Dowell Loggains, who has experience as an NFL offensive coordinator, as tight ends coach.

"If you look at Cody, when Brad left, I had that in mind knowing there might be a possibility of that, and certainly with hiring Dowell Loggains, he probably would not be the next offensive line coach but could possibly be the next offensive coordinator," Pittman said.

Loggains is the first UA graduate on Pittman's staff.

Team first

Receiver Treylon Burks and safety Jalen Catalon both said they're glad college athletes are now allowed to benefit financially from their name, image and likeness under new NCAA rules.

However, they're not focused on looking for deals with the season on tap.

"We all have one goal, and that's to win this season," Catalon said. "So anything that tries to get in the way of that, that's not going to happen. I know for myself, I'm putting the team before any of that.

"I'm making sure I'm present. Where my feet are, that's where I'm going to be at. All that other stuff can wait. I've got bigger goals, and that's to help this team win and make Arkansas proud."

Said Burks, "From my standpoint, nobody has put the NIL things before the team, and that's good to see. And going into the season knowing that nobody's worried about, 'Oh, I got this much money, I got this much money,' it's just going to make the team better by attacking it like we do."

Crawford's shape

Offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford, a sophomore transfer from North Carolina-Charlotte, who missed a chunk of spring practices, is in better shape now.

Crawford is a third-team right tackle right now, but Pittman said the 6-5, 350-pounder should compete for playing time.

"We expect him to battle for that position," Pittman said. "He certainly has the tools. He had no chance, honestly, last spring. He just wasn't in good enough shape. I feel like he's learned the offense much better and he's in good shape."