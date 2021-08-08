Mehaffy-Spainhour

Caroline Spainhour and Michael Mehaffy exchanged marriage vows June 26 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Little Rock. The Rev. Michael T. McCain officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Carla and Tim Spainhour of Fayetteville. Her grandparents are Shirley Gunnels of Fayetteville, the late J.C. Gunnels, Claude Spainhour and the late Mary Spainhour, all of Crossett.

The groom is the son of Laura and Pat Mehaffy of Little Rock. His grandparents are Sheila Mehaffy of Little Rock, the late Thomas "Mike" Mehaffy and the late Marilyn and Dr. Carl Milam of Fayetteville.

Attending the bride were Caroline Fortson as maid of honor, and Lillie Blankers as junior maid of honor. Attending the groom was Max Mehaffy, his twin brother.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering, and she is currently in her final year of dental school at the University of Tennessee at Memphis.

The groom is a graduate of the Washington University in St. Louis with a master's degree in engineering, and he currently works as a mechanical engineer.

After a wedding trip to Yellowstone National Park and Jackson Hole, Wyo., the couple will reside in Little Rock.

Alvarez-Kinnaman

Courtney Kinnaman and Julian Alvarez were united in marriage Saturday at St. Edward Catholic Church in Little Rock.

She is the daughter of Kim and Art Kinnaman of Little Rock.

He is the son of Guadalupe and Ignacio Alvarez of Benton.

The couple will reside in Fayetteville.