Why words of songs live on and on

You're in the car, with Sirius XM tuned to Deep Cuts. The Holllies' 1967 song "Carrie Anne" is playing. As you absently trill along with "People live and learn but you're still learning" while waiting for the light to change, you realize you know every word of the lyrics. And it's hardly the only decades-old rock tune you can sing along with, line by line.

No wonder baby boomers can't remember their Amazon.com password or why they went to Target last weekend. Our memories are over-stuffed with the words of "Cherry Bomb," "Bad Moon Rising," "You Don't Own Me," "Everyday People," "Dancing in the Street," and "Caledonia Mission," to name a few of thousands.

It's not like I remember the address of the house I lived in when I was 5 years old, or anything concerning my high-school graduation ceremony, or why I took a class called Topography of Continents and Oceans in college, or the name of a guy I briefly considered marrying in the late 1980s (his first name was Rick, I think).

At least I know how to operate an Internet search engine. Here's what I found out about the song-lyric retention phenomenon: It's because we are more interested in song lyrics--past and present--than we are in computer passwords, old phone numbers, or, apparently, former beaus.

There are at least three reasons why we remember music lyrics well, says Dr. Vicky Williamson, a memory expert at Goldsmith's College in London, whose insights appear on ajournalofmusicalthings.com.

The first is exposure.

"Music is everywhere; in shops, bars, cars, gyms and restaurants. Most people have no idea how often they have listened to their favorite songs, but it can add up to hundreds, even thousands of times," she says. Repeated exposure to any stimulus increases the likelihood of retention, especially when the information is identical each time, as it will be with a recording.

The second reason lyrics stick is because they trigger emotional memories.

"And people often listen to emotional songs frequently because of the psychological reward they experience, be it a high or a low."

Finally, lyrics can come effortlessly to mind because they are are "motoric" in nature--like how to walk, drive, ride a bike, or swim--and can be recalled subconsciously with little effort.

So why can't we recall what route we took for a bike ride a couple of days ago, but song lyrics are clear as a bell? "Tasks we engage in every day may play a role in what stays in our mind or what goes," explains Stephen Rao, director of Cleveland Clinic's Schey Center for Cognitive Neuroimaging, in Huffington Post.

Our brains may not categorize routine activities as crucial to remember, but music from our past? That's different. "The more attractive something is to our attention, the more likely we are to remember it," Rao said. "Song lyrics may be more meaningful."

Our brains also like repetition. When we find a piece of music attractive, we listen to it repeatedly, then remember it. "Musical repetition gets us mentally imagining or singing through the bit we expect to come next," Elizabeth Margulis, author of "On Repeat: How Music Plays the Mind," told Mic. "A sense of shared subjectivity with the music can arise. In descriptions of their most intense experiences of music, people often talk about a sense that the boundary between the music and themselves has dissolved."

Then there's this from Psychology Today: Oral forms like ballads and epics exist in every culture, originating long before the advent of written language. In preliterate eras, tales had to be appealing to the ear and memorable to the mind or else they would simply disappear.

In his book "Memory in Oral Traditions," cognitive scientist David Rubin notes that such traditions "depend on human memory for their preservation. If a tradition is to survive, it must be stored in one person's memory and be passed on to another person who is also capable of storing and retelling it."

And if you want to get technical, there's this on laurelcanyonradio.com: Memory is composed of three storage systems.

Encoding is the first step. There are four types: acoustic, visual, tactile, and semantic. Encoding for short-term memory storage heavily relies on acoustic (auditory) encoding; long-term memory encoding relies mostly on semantic encoding (sensory input that has particular meaning or can be applied to a context). Because human memory is associative, new information is easier to remember when associated with knowledge already anchored in memory.

Then there's episodic and semantic long-term memory. When specific events, situations, and experiences take place, they are stored in the episodic memory system.

Semantic memory is the long-term warehouse that holds ideas, concepts, and general knowledge we can recall when asked. This system is responsible for storing school-related learning (like grammar, mathematics, and geography) that we've been able to memorize.

Finally there's the recall network system, responsible for retrieving information stored within your brain. It activates higher-order thinking skills in order to help us find what we're looking for in our mental filing system. Like where you went on that recent bike ride.

Apparently that's not as important as being able to sing along with Steve Earle's "Copperhead Road" (1988) or Jethro Tull's "Cross-Eyed Mary" (1971).

"Motivation has a lot to do with memory," Cleveland Clinic's Rao said. "We have a lot of information that comes into our brain all the time, so we have to make decisions about what's important and what's not."

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com