4 people die in Arkansas highway crashes

Two people died in an all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday night in Johnson County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

At around 9:54 p.m., Jackson Fox, 69, of Hartman, was driving east on Johnson County Road 3151.

The 2002 Honda Ranger ATV ran off the roadway and an embankment on the west side of Horsehead Creek. The ATV fell approximately 25 feet before crashing into the creek, the report read.

Fox and an unnamed female minor were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report read.

In a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in White County, a 58-year-old Beebe man died, state police reported.

Danny Tharp was riding south at about 4 a.m. on Arkansas 11 when he failed to negotiate a left curve, ran off the road and collided with an embankment, the report states. Tharp was thrown from the 2003 Swift motorcycle, it read.

Conditions at the time of the crash were dark and dry, the report states.

A Rosebud man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday on Arkansas 5 in rural Cleburne County, according to a preliminary crash summary.

Gary F. Stringfellow, 62, was driving a 2004 Ford F150 south on the highway at around 12:30 p.m. The truck ran off the road and struck a culvert at the highway's intersection with Pleasant Spring Road, the report read.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, state police reported.