'American Idol' sets virtual auditions for Arkansas on Aug. 16

Monday, Aug. 16, is audition day for Arkansas for “American Idol.”

Through open-call, virtual Zoom auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback.

As the show enters its fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall, for the second year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search, features auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., using what a news release calls “custom-built Zoom technology."

Sign up and get more information — including full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions — at www.americanidol.com/auditions.