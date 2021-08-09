Sections
'American Idol' sets virtual auditions for Arkansas on Aug. 16

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 4:20 p.m.
Carrie Underwood is surrounded by fellow finalists after winning the "American Idol" at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles Wednesday, May 25, 2005. From left are contestants, Anthony Federov, Underwood, Nikko Smith, Scott Savol, Vonsell Solomon and finalist Bo Bice. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Monday, Aug. 16, is audition day for Arkansas for “American Idol.”

Through open-call, virtual Zoom auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback.

As the show enters its fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall, for the second year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search, features auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., using what a news release calls “custom-built Zoom technology."

Sign up and get more information — including full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions — at www.americanidol.com/auditions.

