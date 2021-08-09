Gunfire hits apartment, car near Little Rock community center

A vehicle and an apartment were damaged by gunfire at the West Central Community Center on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting that just occurred at 3:21 p.m., according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers observed a large gathering being held, according to the report. A person on scene told officers that someone stopped in the middle of the west entrance, exited a black sedan and began shooting, the report states.

Officers were circulating the north parking lot and located additional shell casings, which indicated there were additional two people returning fire, police said.

Officers located a blue 2010 Nissan Maxima that was struck by bullets, police said. An apartment west of the location was struck by bullets, police said.

No suspect information was listed in the report.