Bella Vista Foundation presents donations after tournament

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Foundation has announced that the Fifth Annual Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament, a popular stop on the All-Pro Tour (APT) and Women's All-Pro Tour (WAPT), raised an event record $41,625 that was distributed among five local nonprofit organizations.

These organizations -- the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Bella Vista Courtesy Van, Bella Vista Community Television, Boys and Girls Club of Benton County and the Rotary Club of Bella Vista -- received checks from the Bella Vista Foundation on July 29 at the Bella Vista Country Club. This year's charitable amount surpasses the $39,000 awarded in 2020 and brings the total amount raised to $162,625 for the five-year run of the tournament.

"We greatly appreciate the Bella Vista Property Owners Association for partnering with the Bella Vista Foundation for the 2021 Bella Vista Charity Classic tournament," said Charlie Teal, president of the Bella Vista Foundation. "We thank the All-Pro Tour for bringing both the APT men and WAPT ladies to Bella Vista again this year. We also appreciate the Bella Vista homeowners who hosted more than 100 players who are on very tight budgets while on the tour, and our army of more than 200 volunteers for their involvement and support."

The event was held June 22-26 at Bella Vista Country Club and Highlands Golf Course. Sam Triplett of Paradise Valley, Ariz., won by three strokes and finished -20 to take home the men's championship. Jessica Porvansnik of Hinckley, Ohio, finished her final day at -10 and won in a playoff against Kenzie Wright of McKinney, Texas, to win the women's event.

Teal expressed his thanks for the Bella Vista POA partnering with the foundation for the tournament, which was presented by Mercy Medical and Kutak Rock Law Firm; the APT All Pro Tour for bringing both the APT men's and ladies' tournaments to Bella Vista again this year; Discover Bella Vista, the local advertising and promotion commission, for its support; legacy sponsors Cooper Communities, Nabholz Construction, and John Cooper and family; sponsors, patrons and more than 200 volunteers for their involvement and support.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Charlie Teal, president of the Bella Vista Foundation, right, presents a donation to Bill Puskas of the Bella Vista Courtesy Van. The donation was funded by the Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Charlie Teal, president of the Bella Vista Foundation, right, presents a donation to Darrin Hewitt of the Rotary Club of Bella Vista. The donation was funded by the Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Charlie Teal, president of the Bella Vista Foundation, right, presents a donation to Kristy Danna, left, and Todd Henrich of Bella Vista Community Television. The donation was funded by the Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament.