Bella Vista Recycling Center offers many services

BELLA VISTA -- In addition to accepting all recyclable materials for which buyers can be found, the following are additional services the Bella Vista Recycling Center offers. As always, all net proceeds go to area nonprofit organizations.

The center sells moving boxes at a lower cost than retailers. Most sizes are usually available, but it is best to call first as moving companies sometimes buy the entire supply.

It offers a shredding service for sensitive documents. If people want to watch items be shredded, the center offers that service on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings only. The charge is $.50 per pound for that on-demand shredding, with a two-box limit. If a customer does not need to watch the shredding, they may leave it and it will be shredded when volunteers have the time. If a person doesn't need paper shredded, they can always place all documents, mail, etc., in the large bins outside which are baled in thousand-pound bales.

The center is currently looking for a buyer for hardback books. These are in boxes weighing several hundred pounds each and not sorted or organized. Since the center does not have the equipment to grind books into recyclable paper, officials hope to find a buyer that can find a market or other use for them.

The Recycling Center is located at 400 Pinion Bluff Drive in Bella Vista. The phone number is 479-876-5343.