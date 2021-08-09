Calendar 8-9-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Monday, Aug. 9

A&P committee to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Marketing Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at the A&P offices, located in The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. Details: Betty Brown, administrative assistant, (870)534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

TOPPS to hand out food

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will hold its monthly food distribution again beginning Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. until all food boxes are handed out, according to a news release. The event is a drive-through distribution. All participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and the food boxes will be placed inside their vehicles. TOPPS will hold its food distribution on the second Tuesday of each month. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Through Thursday, Aug. 12

Highway officials seek input on funding proposal

A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Department of Transportation's (ArDOT) Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for Federal Fiscal Years 2022-2024 is available for public comment, according to a news release. The purpose of this proposed STIP amendment is to allocate and utilize funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) that were apportioned to the state for the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) Enhanced Mobility for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program (Section 5310). These funds will be utilized to purchase specialized transit vehicles for non-profit organizations and municipalities that serve seniors and individuals with disabilities. The public can review and comment on the proposal by Aug. 12. The amendment is available at https://www.ardot.gov/divisions/program-management/project-development/statewide-transportation-improvement-program/. Details: (501) 569-2262. Comments should be submitted to STIP@ardot.gov or to: Program Management Division, Arkansas Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, Arkansas 72203.

Small Works on Paper on display at Stuttgart

The 2021 Small Works on Paper exhibition is on display at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart through Aug. 12. The annual touring visual arts exhibition showcases the work of Arkansas artists. Two area artists with works included in the exhibition are Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff. Thirty eight pieces from various artists are part of the Small Works on Paper exhibition, according to a news release. The gallery is open with limited viewing hours, so visitors should call (870) 673-1781 to confirm a viewing time. No opening reception is planned. Details: www.arkansasarts.org.

Redistricting hearings to be held

Arkansas Board of Apportionment will hold redistricting hearings around state, according to a news release. In southeast Arkansas, hearings will continue Aug. 10 at Hempstead Hall at the University of Arkansas at Hope; and Aug. 12 at the fine arts center at Phillips County Community College at Helena. Former Chief Justice Betty C. Dickey, who was recently appointed as coordinator of the board of apportionment, and members of the board set eight hearings. For other sites and details visit www.arkansasredistricting.org or call (501) 534-5050.