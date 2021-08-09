Charles Robinson named interim UA chancellor

FAYETTEVILLE — Charles Robinson, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's top academic and student affairs administrator, has been named interim chancellor for the campus with a national search to fill the position to begin later this year.

University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt announced Monday that both internal and external candidates will be considered to replace former top campus administrator Joe Steinmetz, who resigned in June.

Robinson steps into the role of interim chancellor on Aug. 16, according to a news release from the university system.

"During a transition period, it is imperative to have a leader in place who has the trust and confidence of all stakeholder groups, and I am confident that Dr. Robinson has the background, personality and temperament to work with everyone to drive the U of A forward through the coming year,” Bobbitt said in a statement.

Robinson becomes the first Black chancellor in UA history. Last year, he became the first Black provost at the university.

A historian, Robinson joined the university as a faculty member in 1999 and has held various leadership roles on campus.

“I’m honored to be selected to serve the University of Arkansas as interim chancellor and would like to thank Dr. Bobbitt for entrusting me with this important role,” Robinson said in a statement. “We have amazing students, faculty and staff, and it's a privilege to continue working with them as we prepare for the upcoming fall semester, and advance many long-term initiatives in service of Arkansas.”

Robinson is set to earn an annual salary of $480,000 "for the duration of time you serve in this role," according to a letter from Bobbitt dated Aug. 6.

In the letter, Bobbitt tells Robinson that "your acceptance of this interim appointment does not compromise your ability to apply and compete for the permanent position."

Bobbitt also states that Robinson is being asked to serve as interim chancellor until the position is filled on a more permanent basis.

"I anticipate that the earliest this will occur will be January 2022," Bobbitt states.

