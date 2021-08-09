Cities feeling pinch of U.S.' worker dearth

The nationwide workers shortage isn't just limited to the numerous private businesses that have recently begun to hang "for hire" signs in their windows.

The cities of Little Rock and North Little have had trouble recruiting people to fill open positions, mirroring a problem seen in the private sector that many are attributing to federal unemployment benefits Congress passed during the pandemic.

The 16 open positions in North Little Rock are roughly double what the city normally would have before the pandemic, Mayor Terry Hartwick said. As private businesses have already learned that hiring during the pandemic can be trickier, so has the city of North Little Rock.

In May, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced an end to Arkansas' participation in federal covid-19 unemployment programs after June 26, saying doing so would push people back into the workforce.

Many have attributed the worker shortage to the $300-a-week unemployment insurance meant to supplement state benefits that Congress authorized as part of its covid-19 spending. Federally, the covid-19 unemployment insurance ends Sept. 6.

"Why would they come work for us when they can get, you know, more money drawing unemployment?" said North Little Rock Human Resources Director Betty Anderson. "But eventually that unemployment is going to go away and you're going to need a job."

In response, the city has raised some wages to help attract workers and will host a jobs fair in September where the city will pitch its benefits to draw in applicants, Anderson said.

With trouble recruiting workers and some employees out because of the coronavirus, the city has had to overcome its labor shortage by paying some to work overtime, Anderson said.

"It's put a strain financially, yes, but we're managing," Anderson said.

The North Little Rock Fire Department has paid almost four times the overtime it usually does, over $90,000 for a two-week period, because so many firefighters are out as a result of covid-19, Fire Chief Gerald Tucker said.

In Little Rock, the city has had to temporarily suspend yard-waste collection because of a worker shortage associated with covid-19.

At a news conference Thursday to announce he was reimposing a city mask mandate that covers public spaces owned by the city, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said cases were affecting city services.

Recently, almost 10 members of the yard-waste team were "impacted" by covid-19, forcing the city to halt yard-waste services for "a few days," he said.

Arguing in favor of the reinstated mandate, Scott said, "This is how serious it gets, 'cause it has an impact not only on our children but also essential city services."

A statement from Scott included with the release said that "our Public Works department is experiencing a staff shortage due to COVID-19. I pray for a speedy recovery of each of those impacted employees and ask for residents' patience as we deal with this matter."

Mayoral spokeswoman Stephanie Jackson did not return a voicemail seeking comment Friday.

During a city board meeting Tuesday evening, Scott said the city was experiencing difficulty akin to what has been reported in the private sector concerning employment issues.

Responding to a comment from City Director B.J. Wyrick of Ward 7, Scott said there were up to 35 job vacancies in the Public Works Department.

However, Scott said that "they have approval to have all the overtime that they need, particularly on the weekend so we can continue to stay on top of things."

He suggested the vacancies create a backup on ditch maintenance.

Little Rock city officials did not respond to an email this week inquiring about the total number of vacancies across city positions.

In North Little Rock, some open positions, such as journeyman lineman, are hard to recruit for because they require highly technical skills, Anderson said.

Other openings include heavy equipment operator, firefighter, mapping specialist, parks maintenance worker and public safety dispatcher.

While North Little Rock's human resources department lists only one opening for a police officer, recruiting for the department is usually tough -- even more so now.

"Not only are we having trouble obtaining police officers, but as you know, it's an issue across the nation," Anderson said.

With four or five people expected to retire, more positions in the police department will open up. An additional three or four plan to retire from the city's electric department, Anderson said.

But while Hartwick admitted recruitment has been slow, he said the city has drawn many applications for open positions.

"We're in good shape right now overall, but I got concerns," Hartwick said. "I'm just saying take it one step at a time."