Community rally urges less hate, fewer divisions

"Just God" was the rallying call at Saturday's early morning program, "A Decade of Prayer 2021 Annual Prayer Rally," hosted by Pine Bluff's House of Bread Deliverance Church and led by its pastor Saint Mary Harris.

About 125 volunteers, politicians and worshipers gathered just before dawn on the grounds of the Civic Center, 200 Eighth Ave., in downtown Pine Bluff to hear Harris' message of "Just God, no brands, no labels."

Saturday marked the rally's 10th anniversary.

It was free and open to the public and breakfast was served.

Prior to the event, Harris said the rally was "to bring the Body of Christ together to pray for our city, state and nation."

The battle for this country will be won by prayer, Harris added.

During her 6 a.m. opening of the rally, she talked about the need for the country to turn to God.

In this city, along with others across the nation, there has been a human disconnect from God's principles and values, during the covid-19 pandemic, Harris said.

"Divided people from politics to pulpits continue to breed cycles of hate and divisiveness, and as a result of this, disunity, crime [and] murder is way too frequent and increasing," Harris said.

A return to "Just God" is the answer, she said.

Many in the audience agreed, like Pine Bluff Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr., saying, "We need this message right now, even more than ever. We need just God."

Albert King Jr. said, "I think this prayer greeting is great for the city of Pine Bluff. Thank you, Mary Saint Harris."

Along with Harris, Covenant Community Church Pastor Melissa Thomas and Pastor Arthur Hunt Jr. offered prayers and words of inspiration.

Hunt said, "We need to exterminate the pests."

Minister Melvin Crocket, and singers Isaac Buyinza and Pastor Michael Williams, who performed together, wowed the crowd.

"Let your kingdom spread through this land. The answer to the world's problems is God alone," Buyinza sang.

With so many speakers, the event slated for one hour, spilled over into the next.

That didn't matter to attendees like Tonya Ento who said, "The service is inspirational. It offered hope."

MORE ABOUT HARRIS

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, through an official proclamation, declared it "Just God" day, honoring Harris' 10 years of service.

Harris' ministry is more than just rallies.

Throughout the year, Harris is instrumental in raising money for food for those in need and for backpacks and school supplies for students.

She also works behind the scenes, helping people write resumes and secure employment.

Washington said, "I'm honored and privileged to be here this morning." And through the efforts of Harris and others, she added, "We are one, working together to improve this beautiful city."

Former Pine Bluff Mayor Carl Redus Jr., who served from 2005 until 2012, also recognized Harris for her decade of work, as did Circuit Judge Earnest Brown Jr. and Holcomb.

Holcomb said, "Covid has turned this world upside down. ... Give us more love, give us more peace, give us more kindness."

Redus commended Harris on her desire for peace and unity for the city, and his declaration said, "The city thanks you for your leadership."

Tonya Ento is moved by the music of Isaac Buyinza and Pastor Michael Williams, who performed during the 10th annual House of Bread Deliverance Church?s Peace Rally. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

Singer Isaac Buyinza was part of Saturday?s Peace Rally inspirational entertainment. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)