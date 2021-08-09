Farmington commission approves plans for additional homes

FARMINGTON -- The Farmington Planning Commission recently approved two more phases for the subdivision Goose Creek Village and gave its OK for two new multi-family residential developments.

In all, the commission approved plans that will add 121 single-family lots and 44 multi-family units for residents in the future.

The commission also approved the final plat for Phase 1 of The Grove at Engles Mills and approved a large-scale development plan for Holland Crossing Mini Storage, located off North Holland Drive behind the Farmington Cross Fit facility on Main Street.

Ecology Park

Commissioner Gerry Harris, who was filling in for chairman Robert Mann during the July 26 meeting, was forced to break the tie to approve the large-scale development plan for Ecology Park residential multi-family development.

The 4.2 acres has been replatted as a single tract of land and is owned by PBS Properties. It originally was platted as Farmington Creek subdivision, located near Double Springs Road.

The commission voted 4-3 (with Harris' vote) in favor of the project. Commissioners Howard Carter, Jay Moore and Bobby Wilson voted to approve the large-scale development plan, and commissioners Chad Ball, Keith Macedo and Judy Horne voted against the motion to approve.

Ball earlier had wanted to table the plan to give the developer time to provide proof of certain easements, but the commission voted down his motion to table, 4-2.

After a long pause, Harris said she was voting for the large-scale development plan because the owner and developer had met the city's requirements and ordinances for the project. The commission's approval was contingent on the developer meeting conditions outlined in a memo by city engineer Chris Brackett with Olsson, Inc.

James Koch, engineer for the project, addressed some of the concerns about drainage from the development, saying none of the buildings will be in the floodway.

"We took extra measures to make sure there are no harmful impacts from the development," Koch told commissioners.

Brackett said Koch will be required to request a floodplain development permit for each building.

The development will have 10 separate structures with a mix of duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes for a total of 30 multi-family units.

Hunter Village Townhomes

The second multi-family development is called Hunter Village Townhomes and is located on two acres off South Hunter Street. It is owned by Brad Smith with Green Prairie Investments. This project will have four buildings and a total of 14 units.

The commission approved the large-scale development plan for the townhomes and a waiver of street improvements along South Hunter Street. Engineer Jake Chavis with Bates & Associates Inc. requested the waiver because of plans by the Arkansas Transportation Department to widen South Hunter from Main Street to Clyde Carnes Road.

"The construction plans have already been drawn up, and the funds have been allocated," Chavis wrote in a letter to the commission.

Mayor Ernie Penn recommended the waiver at the meeting, noting the highway department project will widen South Hunter to three lanes, along with curb and gutter and sidewalks on both sides.

"It doesn't make logical sense to make them pay," Penn said.

Goose Creek Village

The commission approved the preliminary plat for phases three and four of Goose Creek Village, owned by Red Canyon Development, located off Double Springs Road. Phase 3 will add 62 lots and Phase 4 will add 59 lots to the single-family subdivision.

Phases 1 and 2 have a total of 108 single-family lots.

For the second time, Phyllis Young, whose property on Goose Creek Road is adjacent to Goose Creek Village, addressed the commission with concerns about drainage on her property from the development.

Young first expressed her concerns in December 2020.

"I want to object again to the water retention draining on my property," Young said. "Does the city have the legal right to allow that?"

She said she picked up trash that came onto her property from the latest rain, something she's not had to do in the past.

"I do not feel like I should have to pick up trash," Young told commissioners, saying she blamed the problem on the development's engineers. "I would like something done about it."

She added, "When you had a pasture and now you have 200 homes, it's a different situation. I think it should have not been allowed to have two drainage pipes coming on my property."

Blake Jorgensen with Jorgenson & Associates apologized to Young about the trash and said he would talk to the developer to see if the problem can be diminished. Jorgensen said trash and debris from the development will improve when construction is finished and homes in the subdivision have sod and lawns.

Other action

The commission approved the large-scale development plan for Holland Crossing Mini Storage. The business will have 17 buildings and one access for customers and employees off Holland Drive. The property has two other entrances for fire only. The property is owned by Alberta Investments LLC.

The commission also approved the final plat for Phase 1 of The Grove at Engels Mills, a planned unit development located between Folsom Elementary and Twin Falls subdivision. Phase 1 is north of Folsom and has 80 single-family lots. So far, The Grove has three phases, with a total of 211 lots.

As part of the final plat for Phase 1, owner Riverwood Homes will pay $48,000 ($600 per lot) in lieu of providing park land for the subdivision. After some discussion, the commission decided to ask the Farmington City Council to dedicate the $48,000 to provide walkable access from the neighborhood to the Farmington Sports Complex on Southwinds Drive.