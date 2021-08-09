Fix infrastructure

The United States has fallen behind in investing in infrastructure. The same web of highways, rail and power lines, and navigable waterways that secured a century of prosperity is now crumbling. These cannot sustain current use, let alone support the next generation of technologies needed to keep America dominant.

The nation is currently undergoing a major shift as new technologies change the power in our homes, the way we travel, and how we connect to one another. Private enterprise is driving much of this transition. Zero-emission electricity generation -- solar, wind, and geothermal -- as well as faster mobile phone connectivity, electric passenger vehicles, and hydrogen long-haul freight trucks offer America the possibility of maintaining global predominance. We just have to choose to invest in them.

Investing in these technologies -- and preserving the infrastructure we already have -- is key to ensuring national security and continued economic growth. You only have to look to our border with Memphis to understand underfunded infrastructure. The closure of I-40 over the Mississippi River created logistical nightmares from coast to coast. As one of the most important crossings over the grandest river in North America, its closure impacted consumers and producers alike and wreaked havoc on private enterprise.

Clearly, we need help. A comprehensive infrastructure bill is the only way to ensure that our highways, bridges, ports, and waterways remain open, thriving, and safe.

Investing in the infrastructure we have is merely one side of the coin, though. We also need to embrace technology and future-proof our economy. The private sector is already leading the way, with J.B. Hunt investing in electric trucks and Walmart never ceasing to explore new technologies. These private sector players have bought into 5G technology, electric vehicles, and other innovations for one simple reason: It will either save or make them money in the years to come.

Imagine if we were ahead of the curve and invested in this technology on a truly national level. Fort Smith has a plethora of industrial talent. Imagine the rebirth the city could experience with the placement of new, cutting-edge technology plants in a city with road, rail, and river connections. Imagine bustling centers of production and distribution of new technology in Conway, Little Rock, Jonesboro, El Dorado and points all across the Natural State.

As a leader of innovation and champion of the free market, America -- and Arkansas in particular -- should embrace these breathtaking transitions. Just imagine if we refused to change and locked-in on antiquated technology. Would we still use flat-bottom boats on the Arkansas River? Would you read this article by the light of an oil lamp?

Lock-in has its benefits. It cuts costs, makes for safe investments, and creates stable employment. However, lock-in also stagnates innovation, prevents competition, and causes nations to stagnate. In short, lock-in is antithetical to a free market. When it comes to fossil fuels and outdated infrastructure, it's a surefire way to ensure America stumbles and is surpassed by China, as Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., recently warned us.

Technology transitions and competition keep America ahead of geo-political rivals like China. China is quickly catching up to the United States in many technology areas like microchip manufacturing, energy, and information technologies. This is about who will control global economic sectors and exert influence. It is a tug-of-war between free market and authoritarian values. Who do you want to win this fight?

Conservatives do not need to choose between the economy and climate change, which is why 60 Republicans in Congress formed the Conservative Climate Caucus. American innovation can help the world.

The era of fossil fuels ushered in technologies like the internal combustion engine, aviation, and the interstate highway system. These technologies replaced masted sailing vessels, donkeys, and steam engines. At the time, society was not happy with these changes. New innovations, like the internal combustion engine, were argued to be noxious, noisy, and dangerous. Yet this technology won, and fueled America's economy. Now these 20th century technologies are aging and being surpassed by new 21st century innovations.

Consider the transition from land-based to mobile-phone technology. Try to imagine being a security guard, a private practice attorney, a long-haul trucker, or a consumer products sales rep in the 1990s with no ability to watch Arkansas beat LSU on ESPN+ or invest in GameStop through the Robinhood app. This was a massive change that made all of our lives better.

Technology transitions are not new to society. Competition among technologies is not new to society. Technology transitions and competition make and keep America great. If the Arkansas congressional delegation truly wants to ensure a prosperous future for the Natural State, the best way to do that is to support a comprehensive federal infrastructure bill.

Arkadelphia native Daniel Green is a partner with Truman National Security Project and holds an MA from the Josef Korbel School of International Studies. He currently works in emergency management and public affairs. The views expressed are his own. Bryant Jones is a Ph.D. candidate at Boise State University researching clean energy technologies, and is a security fellow with the Truman Project.