Groundbreaking held for public safety building in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- The city broke ground July 28 on a new public safety building, located next to the street department on Forest Hills Boulevard.

Mayor Peter Christie said the facility will provide a proper home for the police department, which is now in a former office space, and a proper home for the Bella Vista District Court, which is now in a leased building. The facility will also house the fire department and EMS dispatch center.

Christie thanked Bella Vista residents for voting for the bond issue and 1% sales tax to pay for the facility and other projects.

"This is a really big deal for Bella Vista," he said.

Police Chief James Graves said he has been working toward this goal since he took on the position in 2017. He said, at the time the mayor was thinking the city needed a new police station, and "in my mind a new station was always something we were going to accomplish."

He added there were some hurdles to overcome, such as getting public support and finding an architect and a construction company. He said he is "pretty relieved" at this point and ready to move forward.

"This is going to be a great building that will take us into the future," he said.

Dan Jeffrey was co-chair of CHIPS (Citizens Helping Improve Public Safety), a group of graduates of the citizens police academy who campaigned for the bond issue and sales tax. He said the group campaigned for four months before the election in March 2020.

"Who doesn't want public safety? That's what I thought," he said.

Christie said it took about five years of planning to get to this point. He said he realized even before he came into office that the city needed a proper police department and felt strongly that residents would support it. He said, when Graves became police chief, they began looking at how to fund the project. They brought in a municipal bond group, and voters approved the bond, which is $24.3 million. Of that amount, $18.3 million is for the public safety building, and the balance is for a new fire station 3 and a fire training tower, he said. The bond should be paid off in 12 to 15 years, he added.

According to a press release from the city, the public safety building will be 46,000 square feet and will accommodate the city's needs for the next 30 years.