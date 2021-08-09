DEAR HELOISE: I've taught elementary school for many years and seen so many young children experience their first time away from home and family for the entire day. Some love it, while others throw tantrums or cry most of the day.

If your child will start school for the first time in late summer or early fall, take some time to talk to them about what is expected of them, how to behave on the school bus and tell them that learning can be very exciting and fun.

If they bring home drawings, be sure to look them over, and by all means, attend the Parent-Teacher night to talk about your child's progress. We're getting fewer parents attending these conferences. Teachers have a number of ways to help you help your child's learning abilities. I've always found that parents who show an active interest in their child's education produce children who usually do well in school.

Talk to your children about their subjects and concerns, and if they have a homework assignment, help them with it, but don't do it for them. Remember, education actually starts at home, before they set foot in a school room.

-- Renee N., Houston

DEAR READERS: Do you have empty plastic milk jugs? Here are some uses for them:

• Cut in half, fill the bottom with sand or dirt and place a candle in the middle to line a walkway or patio.

• Fill with water and keep in the trunk of the car for emergencies.

• Use to mix up plant food, but be sure to label it as plant food.

DEAR HELOISE: There are doorbells now that act as cameras, allowing people to see who is at the front door and who was there when we weren't. I want to install one for safety, but my wife is opposed. She says it's an invasion of other people's privacy and that we are spying on our neighbors. What do you say on this matter?

-- Norman V., Ferndale, Mich.

DEAR READER: Go ahead and install one. You are only checking your front door and what is left on your doorstep. It allows you to see who is at your door before you open the door to potential trouble.

