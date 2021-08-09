OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday (Aug. 9): You'll extend your love with gusto, creating a powerfully charged atmosphere in which all those around you will thrive. You'll realize your team is shy a few members. You'll put an attractive energy into the world and quickly build something beautiful. Fall sees you effectively promoting and selling on a large scale.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll pick up a new skill. There's no luck involved here — only well-directed attention. Imitate the master. Follow directions, then practice until you own it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have choices to make and actions to take on your way to solving a problem. If you consult everyone along the way, it will get complicated. Better to ask for forgiveness than permission.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Unless you're getting paid for your opinion, there's no need to offer criticism. Don't take offense where none was given. Follow these two rules and you'll grow in power and influence.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): People will express themselves in confusing ways. You'll feel as though you're watching an art film — creatively inspired as you try to piece together the meaning.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): To avoid being a target for the slings of other people's jealousy and the arrows of their insecurity, don't display your talents too broadly. Choose your audience carefully and show them just enough.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Even though all people are created equal, it would be perilous to ignore — and auspicious to respect — the status structures by which the tribe of humanity operates.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Gather the pertinent information. There's much going on inside the minds of others that won't be verbalized, though with sensitivity, you can pick up on it and respond accordingly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Mistakes were made. Enough time has passed for feelings to cool and settle. The world is full of second chances, which generally go to those with the guts to ask for them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): No one understands the issue as well as you do. Explain to people who have reason to care. Matching your message to the audience is an art. If you don't get it right, keep trying.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Relationships change form though the love itself is neither the same nor different. There's a blossoming when the conditions invite openness and, under colder conditions, the relationship folds into itself and waits.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You organize like a pro, prioritize like a genius and quickly understand what it will take to get to the goal. These talents of yours are highly sought after — though most pleasingly applied to your own projects.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't shrink from an intimidating challenge. Gather information instead. When you understand the nature of a thing, it will liberate you from your fear of it. You'll feel empowered to interact and gain higher levels of experience.

VENUSIAN BEAUTY TIPS

On the quest to become more attractive, people will spend their hard-earned money on any number of methods, potions and possessions. As she opposes Neptune, Venus, the beauty goddess, reminds us that profound forms of beauty can't be bought with dollars. Rather, they are earned through disciplines like gratitude, optimism and kindness.

COSMIC QUESTION: SELF-PARENTING FOR PISCES

Due to a mysterious error, Pisces was left out of the self-parenting sequence of last month. Apologies! Thank you for your patience, most forgiving fish! Without further ado…

The road to maturity involves becoming an adept parent to oneself. The sort of sensitive and empathetic parent Pisces needs most has compassion on tap and lives in the spirit of acceptance and inclusion.

As the last sign of the zodiac, Pisces is an amalgamation of all previous signs. Pisces’ famous empathy and psychic ability speaks to the blend of forces inside Pisces and a cosmic positioning that gives the fish resonance with each sign.

Parenting the self involves allowing for whatever the inner child brings to the table. Our primal feelings are neither wrong nor right. Trust that the shadow and light inside will find its own balance if we allow its expression. Flaws will mix with talents to create new colors. Hopes will temper disappointments. Inadequacies will roll around with strengths until differences ultimately get worked out. Radical acceptance opens the way to a self that’s more powerful — not in spite of its integration, but because of it.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

The lion-sized voice of Whitney Houston was celebrated with well over 400 career awards including Grammys, Emmys and American Music Awards, as well as over 170 million records sold, making the big-hearted Leo one of the world's bestselling recording artists. A passionate moon and Jupiter in Aries boasted Houston's warrior spirit. Venus in Leo lent abiding charisma and love of entertaining.