Man injured in July shooting dies, Little Rock police say

A 20-year-old man who was shot last month in Little Rock died Sunday, police said.

Officers responded on July 1 to 10200 North Rodney Parham Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred, according to a news release issued Monday from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Austin Williams of Jacksonville lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in his upper chest, a police report states

Williams was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he died on Sunday, according to police. The man’s body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

No suspects were named at the time of the report.