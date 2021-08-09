Politics hurting health

Again, the conundrum of common sense versus politics is dividing the American public, with disastrous implications for the future.

The twin lures of power and riches lead the elected to the true purposes of government, as expressed in the preamble to our Constitution. The reluctance to leave an elected seat of power leads to identifying oneself as the governing power, rather than as the employee of the people.

Democratic principles are plowed under in the partisan pursuit of "control," and the hired hands anoint themselves and put on the robe of know-ledge of all things human.

Thus, we find our politicians of today scoffing at the advice and ignoring the knowledge and experience of medical experts and epidemiologists. And the pandemic surges on.

What has happened to us? What does the future hold as we seem to be unable to stem the tide of infectious disease? The acceptance of "reality TV" government and allowing the increased strength of partisan politics and the decreased regard for truth in politics are undermining our future health, in both physical and philosophical senses.

Without a healthy populace, there is little hope for a healthy economy. As the economy weakens, so does the country.

Common sense predicts tougher times ahead if politics continues to hamstring public health.

DENNIS A. BERRY

Bryant

Vaccinate, mask up

The Arkansas Legislature passed a law forbidding the mandating of masks in public schools. Our hospitals in Arkansas are filling up and reaching capacity because of the covid pandemic surge in the unvaccinated. That is a crisis, to be sure.

However, most disturbing is the number of children who are being affected by the delta covid-19 variant. Children's hospitals in Arkansas and in other parts of the South are filling up with covid-19 victims. In several children's hospitals, the numbers of children in the ICUs are at an all-time high, with multiple children on ventilators and some dying. School hasn't even started for most.

We need to protect our children by mandating masks in school, practicing good handwashing, vaccinating the 12-year-olds and over, and vaccinating all adults who work in the schools around children.

If anyone doubts that vaccination, combined with masks and social distancing, prevents spread of airborne diseases like covid, look at what happened to influenza in the winter of 2020-21. Vaccination rates for influenza were at 55% and, because of covid-19, we practiced using masks, good handwashing and social distancing. And influenza virtually disappeared! Influenza, which every year affects millions of Americans and yearly kills anywhere from 40,000 to 60,000, almost vanished.

It's conceivable that a similar thing could happen with covid-19 this coming winter if most of us got vaccinated, wore masks, washed our hands, and practiced sensible social distancing.

Think about that!

GEORGE BENJAMIN

Siloam Springs

Hail Capitol officers

I, like many others, have been closely following the investigations related to Jan. 6, 2021. It is appalling to hear all the insensitive comments being made by the Republican members of the House and Senate. Members don't want to give commendations to the brave policemen and women who fought, and some who died, to protect the representatives.

The other day, I heard about another officer who committed suicide. Many are fighting with PTSD.

This reminds me of what happened to the members of the military who were treated so badly upon returning from Vietnam. These brave individuals were not honored, nor treated for the mental problems they suffered. I served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam conflict. Although as a female Marine I did not see conflict personally, I did see the effects. These courageous individuals were spat on and denigrated when returning to the country they fought to protect.

The police officers must be feeling every bit as confused after Jan. 6. They fought hard to protect the Capitol, some even giving their lives, and they are being told that the events of that day were "just like any other day" and that "these were just tourists." I was not brought up to smash windows to gain entrance to a building, nor to beat an individual with the flag that flies over our great country. Tourists that I know do not defecate on the floors of a building they are visiting.

Let's not make the same mistakes we did after Vietnam. Let's honor all those who were willing to or did give their lives. Thank them when you see them. Even though our politics may not be the same, remember what they were willing to give for this great country.

SUSAN HEAD VAUGHN

Springfield

Manners appreciated

My husband and I have have been to Vital Records and more recently the Arkansas Health Department. At a time when we read of so many bad experiences, we were delighted by the service we received.

We were not able to go up the steps to the Health Department, but had to go to Vital Records where the lady behind the window was very welcoming and upbeat. She called upstairs and another delightful young lady took us right to the person we had to see. After that efficient, friendly lady completed our form, a very nice guard walked us out right to our car and helped me in and wished us safe travel home.

In these trying times, how wonderful to be treated so graciously. As we age, we appreciate these smiles and helpfulness even more.

BETTY KELLEY

Hot Springs Village

Time will surely tell

Hang in there, anti-vaxxers! I believe you'll soon be glad you did.

B.E. SPURGEON

North Little Rock