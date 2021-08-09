TENNIS

Teen wins Citi Open crown

Jannik Sinner became the first teenager to win an ATP 500 event, beating Mackie McDonald 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 to take the Citi Open title Sunday in Washington. Sinner, who turns 20 on Aug. 16, won his third ATP title and second this year. He was the first Italian finalist in this tournament's 52-year history, and he became the event's third-youngest champion, behind 18-year-old Andy Roddick in 2001 and 19-year-old Juan Martin del Potro in 2008. Teenagers had been 0-5 in ATP 500 finals since the category was created in 2009. McDonald, a 26-year-old American playing in his first ATP final, made the fifth-seeded Sinner work. The second set was the first that Sinner dropped in this tournament, and after the Italian went up a break early in the third, McDonald battled back. Sinner failed to convert two match points while up 5-2, and McDonald fought all the way back to 5-all before eventually falling short. Sinner broke McDonald's serve again to end the match, winning it when McDonald's backhand went into the net on the final point.

GOLF

Castle claims Amateur title

Kentucky junior Jensen Castle won the U.S. Women's Amateur on Saturday, beating Arizona junior Hou Yu-chiang of Taiwan 2 and 1 in the 36-hole final at Westchester Country Club in Harrison, N.Y. Castle, from West Columbia, S.C., won after surviving a 12-for-2 playoff late Tuesday to get into the 64-player field for match play. She's the third No. 63 seed to win a USGA title, following Clay Ogden in the 2005 U.S. Amateur Public Links and Steven Fox in the 2012 U.S. Amateur. Ranked 248th in the women's world amateur ranking, Castle wrapped up a spot on the U.S. Curtis Cup team with the victory. After Hou won the 30th and 31st with birdies to pull within one, Castle took the par-4 33rd with a par, lost the par-3 34th to Hou's birdie and finished off the match with a birdie on the par-4 35th.

Creel earns Utah Championship

Joshua Creel won the the Utah Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour title. Creel shot a 7-under 64 to finish at 24-under 260 at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah. Hayden Buckley (61), Taylor Montgomery (67) and Peter Uihlein (67) tied for second, two strokes back. Nicolas Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 67 on Sunday and finished nine shots behind Creel.

Van Rooyen first at Barracuda

Erik van Rooyen won the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, Calif., on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, finishing with 50 points in the modified Stableford scoring system. Van Rooyen, the 31-year-old former University of Minnesota player from South Africa, eagled the par-4 eighth and closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th for a five-point victory over Andrew Putnam at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course.

Forrest wins Hero Open

Scotland's Grant Forrest held off a challenge from England's James Morrison to win his first European Tour title by one stroke at the Hero Open at St. Andrews, Scotland, on Sunday. Forrest birdied the last two holes at Fairmont St Andrews for a 6-under-par 66 in the final round. His 24-under 264 total put him a shot ahead of Morrison, who had set the clubhouse target following a superb 63. There had not been a home winner in Scotland on the European Tour since Paul Lawrie won the 2012 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles. The 28-year-old Forrest began the day tied for the lead with compatriot Calum Hill (70), who moved two shots clear with birdies on the third and fifth and an eagle on the par-five sixth. However, Forrest recovered from a bogey on the second with birdies on Nos. 3, 4, 6 and 8 to close within a shot before Hill surprisingly three-putted the ninth from 12 feet.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Missouri hires AD

Missouri hired UNLV Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois as its AD on Sunday. Reed-Francois, who has been AD at UNLV since 2017, will replace Jim Sterk, who stepped down two weeks ago. She will become the second woman hired as an athletic director in the SEC and the first at one of the league's 13 public schools. Candice Storey Lee was named AD at Vanderbilt, the SEC's lone private school, last year. Reed-Francois previously worked at Virginia Tech, where she oversaw day-to-day operations of the football program and at Tennessee, where she was the first woman to be the lead administrator of an SEC men's basketball program. During her time at UNLV, the school opened a $35 million football complex and negotiated a deal to for the Rebels' football program to play its home games at Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders.