Only 8 ICU beds available in Arkansas as hospitalizations increase

Only eight intensive care unit beds were available in the state Monday when the state's hospitalizations increased by 103 to 1,376, the largest daily increase since the pandemic began.

The number of covid-19 patients in ICU rose by 26 to 509.

"Today’s report shows some very startling numbers," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter Monday. "We saw the largest single-day increase in hospitalizations and have eclipsed our previous high of COVID hospitalizations. There are currently only eight ICU beds available in the state. Vaccinations reduce hospitalizations."

Those eight intensive care unit beds are all that is available for any patient, not just those suffering with covid-19.

The number of ICU beds available fell by nine beds from Sunday when there were 17 ICU beds available.

Those in the state hospitalized with the virus grew from 1,273 on Sunday to 1,376 on Monday, a 103 jump compared to a slight dip of 17 on Friday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 21, to 6,322.

There were 995 new covid-19 cases on Monday — the first time in the past seven days that the number has dropped below 1,000, but higher than it was last Monday when the number of new cases reported were 844.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose to 22,815.

The number of virus patients who were on ventilators rose by 25 to 286.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose by 5,115.

