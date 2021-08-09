100 years ago

Aug. 9, 1921

• Picking up a clue in Little Rock and following it out of the state and through the Louisiana state penitentiary, detectives, under the supervision of James A. Pitcock, captain of detectives, yesterday morning made an arrest in the case of the robbery of the Redler shop, 812 Main St., last December, and recovered between $600 and $800 worth of furs and dresses. Several more arrests are momentarily expected.

50 years ago

Aug. 9, 1971

• Dr. Don Roberts, an assistant superintendent in the Little Rock School District, urged parents Sunday to wait and see what bus routes are established by the District before forming groups to charter buses privately. Roberts, who is in charge of pupil personnel and transportation, said he had been told last week by Chester Taylor, manager of Twin City Transit Company, that several parents had inquired about chartering buses.

25 years ago

Aug. 9, 1996

FORT SMITH -- Officials with Beverly Enterprises Inc. and the city apparently are close to reaching an agreement for the nation's largest nursing home company to move its corporate offices downtown to a proposed redevelopment area. "We've been negotiating with Beverly for some time and we're very close to an agreement," City Administrator Strib Boynton said Thursday. Jim Griffith, senior vice president for investment relations and corporate communications for Beverly, said Thursday that the company is looking at two sites for its new corporate headquarters: the downtown location and 60 acres of land Beverly owns on the south end of Fort Smith. The southside property was annexed into the city in early 1994, shortly after Beverly bought it, but Beverly has never sought a permit to build on the property.

10 years ago

Aug. 9, 2011

• The University of Arkansas saw a surge in private giving over the past 12 months that pushed the Fayetteville campus to a fundraising total not seen since its last major campaign. UA raised $121.3 million for fiscal 2011, which began July 1, 2010, and ended June 30. It includes cash, in-kind gifts, planned gifts and new pledges. The total represents a 40 percent increase over the previous year's total and the best mark since UA raised $126.9 million in fiscal 2005, the final year of the Campaign for the 21st Century. The seven-year effort raised $1.046 billion in gifts and pledges between July 1, 1998, and June 30, 2005, and included UA's best fundraising year, $365.3 million in fiscal 2003.