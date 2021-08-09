Peyton's place now in Canton

CANTON, Ohio -- Peyton Manning, the only five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl winner who left the game five years ago with a slew of passing records, was enshrined Sunday night with other members of the class of 2021 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The stadium rocked with cheers from fans in Colts blue or Broncos orange -- the two franchises he took to the top -- when Manning was introduced.

The man who could spend seemingly endless moments changing plays at the line then jabbed at the time limits set by the hall because of 19 acceptance speeches this weekend. The 2020 class and a special centennial class had their enshrinements delayed a year by the covid-19 pandemic.

"The 2021 induction class wants to thank those previous inductees who gave long-winded acceptance speeches," said Manning, who was presented by his father, Archie, himself a College Football Hall of Fame member. "Forcing us to have a whopping six minutes to recap our football careers. I want to give a special thanks to my old rival Ray Lewis for being here tonight. Ray just finished giving his speech that he started in 2018."

Joining Manning in this year's class were two other first-time eligibles, defensive back Charles Woodson -- who beat out Manning for the 1997 Heisman Trophy -- and receiver Calvin Johnson. Also in the class were safety John Lynch, a seven-time finalist before getting in; guard Alan Faneca, a premier blocker for 13 seasons, winning a Super Bowl with Pittsburgh and making six All-Pro teams; Coach Tom Flores, who led the Raiders to two titles; Cowboys wideout Drew Pearson, a 1970s NFL All-Decade player; and Steelers super scout Bill Nunn.

Flores, the first man to win Super Bowls as a player, assistant coach and head coach, was a backup quarterback for the Chiefs in the fourth Super Bowl, a Raiders assistant to John Madden in the ninth, and head coach when the Raiders won the 15th and 18th games.

Flores, of Mexican descent, long ago became a hero to the Latino community, a symbol of success on and off the field. He emphasized the importance of passion on the road to success.

"You don't get there alone," he said. "It doesn't happen in a vacuum. A lot of people helped me ... Raider Nation is everywhere."

So is Steeler Nation, particularly this weekend when five members of the organization were inducted. Faneca overcame bouts with epilepsy to become one of the premier offensive linemen in the NFL; he takes daily pills to deal with his condition and has not had a seizure in about eight years.

Woodson was the 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year with Oakland and won Defensive Player of the Year honors 11 years later as a Packer. He also won a Super Bowl with Green Bay.

Johnson, just 35 -- only Jim Brown and Gale Sayers were younger inductees -- finished his nine-year career with 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 TDs.

Lynch, a finalist for seven years before getting the call, who won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay and also starred with Denver for four seasons after 11 with the Bucs.

Pearson was a standout receiver for Dallas from 1973-83, a three-time All-Pro who made the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team. He was the only position player from that squad not in the hall.

Pearson caught Roger Staubach's winning touchdown pass in a 1975 playoff game at Minnesota that is considered the original Hail Mary. But he should be recognized for 557 catches, including postseason, for nearly 9,000 yards and 56 touchdowns.

"It's not about how long it takes to get here," Pearson said, "but more about how you wait. My wait was supported by my faith."

Peyton Manning, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, gives a thumbs-up as he speaks during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Tom Flores, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, speaks during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Calvin Johnson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, left, unveils his bust with his presenter Derrick Moore during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

John Lynch, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, right, is congratulated by Tony Dungy during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, Pool)

Alan Faneca, right, reacts to fans as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, participate in an enshrinees' roundtable in Canton, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Drew Pearson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, shows his skinny legs during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)