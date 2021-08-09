Police arrest man after 4-hour standoff in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE -- U.S. Highway 62 was closed for more than four hours Monday morning while police negotiated with a suspect who would not relinquish his gun to law enforcement, according to Capt. Jeff O'Brien with Prairie Grove Police Department.

O'Brien said Braiden Collins, 21, of Fayetteville, was taken into custody about 7:30 a.m. Monday and taken to Fayetteville Police Department for questioning.

According to O'Brien, Collins, driving what was suspected to be a stolen Ford Fusion, led the University of Arkansas police on a pursuit through Farmington and Prairie Grove.

Prairie Grove put out tire spikes to stop the vehicle. O'Brien said the vehicle hit a house and another vehicle on the westbound side of the highway and then crashed into a ditch on the other side of the highway. The vehicle came to a stop near Farmers Cooperative in Prairie Grove.

According to O'Brien, the suspect showed a gun and refused to drop the weapon. At times, the suspect had the gun pointed at his head, O'Brien said.

Fayetteville's crisis negotiation team talked with the suspect for about four hours and was able to get him to relinquish the gun. The suspect did not have any injuries.

During the standoff, police closed down part of U.S. 62 and diverted traffic toward Farmington onto Arkansas Highway 170.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including Prairie Grove, Farmington, Lincoln, Johnson and Fayetteville police departments, along with Washington County Sheriff's Office. Central EMS and Prairie Grove and Farmington fire departments also were on the scene.