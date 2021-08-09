Pujols homers against team that released him

LOS ANGELES -- Albert Pujols hit his first home run against the Los Angeles Angels since they released him in May, sending Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-2 win Sunday.

Cody Bellinger, the former NL MVP who has struggled mightily this season, homered for the second consecutive game, helping the World Series champions take two of three at Dodger Stadium in the Freeway Series.

Trea Turner, making his second start as the leadoff batter for the Dodgers since being acquired with Max Scherzer in a trade with Washington, scored twice.

Pujols hit a two-run home run in the second inning, connecting as a pinch-hitter for Justin Turner, who exited with left groin discomfort. Turner will be out for a few days, according to Manager Dave Roberts.

Pujols admired the 418-foot drive for a bit, then had a jubilant celebration with teammates in the dugout. It was the third pinch-hit home run of Pujols' career, the 14th home run of the season -- nine in a Dodgers uniform -- and 676th in his storied career.

"It's not the first home run I've hit against the Angels," Pujols said. "To me, I'm just glad to be able to contribute to the ballclub and help win the series. I didn't put too much thought into it. It can be looked at a different way since it's a former team, but I don't look at it like that."

The 41-year-old Pujols connected off rookie Reid Detmers and gave the Dodgers a 5-0 lead.

Pujols chatted with his former teammates before the series started, then he said it was all about winning games.

"It's the first time I've seen some of these guys since I got released," Pujols said. "I still have a great relationship with 95 percent of those guys."

Buehler (12-2) pitched 6 strong innings, allowing 1 run on 4 hits and striking out 8. He worked around four walks.

ROYALS 6, CARDINALS 5 Nicky Lopez hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning after a long rain delay and Kansas City beat St. Louis to avert a three-game sweep.

WHITE SOX 9, CUBS 3 Eloy Jimenez hit two home runs and had five RBI as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Cubs.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 3, METS 0 Zack Wheeler pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11, Bryce Harper homered and first-place Philadelphia finished off a three-game sweep of New York.

GIANTS 5, BREWERS 4 Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and San Francisco beat Milwaukee to take two of three in the series between division leaders.

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 4 Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall hit two-run home runs off Patrick Corbin, Max Fried pitched six strong innings and Atlanta beat Washington.

REDS 3, PIRATES 2 Tyler Mahle struck out 10, Kyle Farmer had another key hit and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh for a four-game sweep.

PADRES 2, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Blake Snell struck out 13 over seven sharp innings, Jake Cronenworth homered and drove in both runs and San Diego beat Madison Bumgarner and Arizona.

ROCKIES 13, MARLINS 8 C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with a career-best seven RBI to help Colorado beat Miami for a three-game sweep.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 2, YANKEES 0 Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle bullpen combined on a six-hitter, Kyle Seager doubled to break a scoreless tie in the eighth inning and the Mariners avoided a four-game sweep, beating New York.

BLUE JAYS 9, RED SOX 8 George Springer hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning and Toronto overcame a five-run deficit to beat Boston.

RAYS 9, ORIOLES 6 Brett Phillips capped his first career two-home run game with a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore for a three-game sweep.

TWINS 7, ASTROS 5 Jorge Polanco homered twice and drove in four runs, Miguel Sano also hit a home run and Minnesota beat Houston.

INDIANS 7, TIGERS 5 Cleveland, sparked by Bradley Zimmer's tie-breaking home run in the seventh, beat Detroit.

ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 3 Starling Marte went 4 for 5 with an RBI, Seth Brown homered and Oakland beat Texas to complete a three-game sweep.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols follows through on a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols celebrates at the plate after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the second inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh leaps to catch a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy during the second inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner dives back to first base to tag up on a fly ball hit by Max Muncy during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)