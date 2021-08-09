Restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

July 26

Creative Lab Commissary

1004 S. Mount Olive St., Suite M, Si-loam Springs Critical violations: Bean sprouts not at 41 degrees or below. Repeat violation. Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager program completion. Facility has 90 days to comply.

Doomsday Coffee and Roasterie

120 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs Critical violations: Employee went from working with customers and money at the drive-thru to putting on gloves without washing hands prior to working with open food. Repeat violation. Person in charge noticed that the walk in cooler was not holding food at 41 degrees or below and moved the food to different working refrigerators as needed. Bleach on location is low-splash. Is not known if it is approved to be used for food contact surfaces. Noncritical violations: Food workers shall wear hair restraints, beard restraints and clothing that covers body hair. Sanitizer concentration for the wiping cloth stored at the front table is too strong.At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Hunan Chinese Restaurant

509 S. Eighth St., Rogers Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Soda nozzles with black growth.

Kum & Go

2710 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Frozen Canadian bacon being thawed on open air counter top.

Kum & Go

2811 E. Central Ave., Bentonville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Kum & Go

800 S.E. J St., Bentonville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Men’s room toilet lacking toilet tissue. Posted permit expired.

So Chill Eat

1004 S. Mount Olive St., Suite N, Si-loam Springs Critical violations: No paper towels at the hand washing sink in the Bobo Tea drink area. Sink in the area between creative lab and the kitchen (Bobo tea area) is labeled as a hand washing sink, but had a strainer and rice in the sink. It appears as if the sink is used for more than hand washing. Food in preparation table SCE 1 is not at 41 degrees or below. Some foods are stored above the chill line. Repeat violation. Thermometer in the unit is reading 56 degrees. Sushi rice held at room temperature is not marked with the time the food is to be used by. Noncritical violations: Written procedures for using time as a control shall be prepared in advance, maintained at the facility and available for review upon request of the regulatory authority. Thermometer in SCE 1 is not in good condition and it is not known if it is accurate. No test strips at the bar to check the sanitizer concentration.

Steak and Shake

1715 S. 46th St., Rogers Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Cover over light in walk-in freezer is cracked with some pieces missing.

July 27

Busy Minds Academy

2531 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Hot dogs left open and very discolored in the staff fridge. Undated food in fridge.

Camp Siloam Hub

3600 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs Critical violations: Sanitizer is not strong enough at the three-compartment sink. Noncritical violations: None

Camp Siloam Cafe

3600 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs Critical violations: Final rinse of the dishwasher is not reaching a plate temperature of 160 degrees as registered on a maximum hold thermometer run through the dishwasher. Noncritical violations: Beverage station in the dining room has either a leak or something spilled under one of the juice machines.

Jimmy Johns

2004 Promenade Blvd., Suite 3, Rogers Critical violations: Employee beverage cup with no lid sitting on equipment storage rack. Open bag of sugar in walk-in freezer. Noncritical violations: Ice buildup behind fan in walk-in freezer; large spot of rust in walk-in cooler.

Kum & Go

2400 W. Hudson Road, Rogers Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Frozen green chili queso being thawed on open air countertop.

Lin’s Garden Chinese

2101 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Buildup on chute of ice machine in main kitchen.

Mojito’s 2

2300 Promenade Blvd., Suite 102, Rogers Critical violations: Containers of tomatoes and salsa in walk-in are not covered. Noncritical violations: Cutting board on prep table near grill is melted on ends. No certified food protection manager on staff. Permit expired 6/30/2021.

Moonbroch Brewing Co.

117 W. Walnut St., Rogers Critical violations: Employee drinking from unapproved container in prep area. Whole eggs being stored above ready to eat produce in kitchen walk in cooler. Spray bottle not labeled with contents. Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available at time of inspection. Cardboard boxes of potatoes being stored directly on floor of prep area.

Supermercado La Villita

300 S. Eighth St., Rogers Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Lentils, canella (cinnamon sticks), peanuts, dried corn and sprinkles packaged in plastic bags by facility from bulk containers and available for customer self-service. No employee is currently certified as a food protection manager.

July 28

Shogun

3606 S.E. Metro Parkway, Bentonville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Ice chute on ice machine in main kitchen has an accumulation of black and orange growth.

Simple Simon’s Pizza

1010 Slack St., Pea Ridge Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Cardboard boxes and mesh bags of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler and freezer.

July 29

Burger King

2354 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs Critical violations:The cone side of the ice cream machine is not holding the ice cream mix at 41 degrees or below. Product temperature at 43 degrees. Open pan of sliced ham in the reach-in cooler product temperature is 44 degrees. Noncritical violations: Leak in walk-in freezer. Repeat violation. Permit posted expired 4/30/2021.

Daylight Donuts

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 6, Bentonville Critical violations: Due to the number of critical violations, active managerial controls to maintain food safety not observed during time of inspection. Manager told me he typically washes his hands in the three-compartment sink. No paper towels at the handwashing sink. There was a bag in the hand-washing sink. No soap at the hand-washing sink. Dough being stored in trash bags. Gravy being hot held in a Crock-Pot to be below 135 degrees. Milk in the back reach-in cooler to be 49 degrees. Milk in the front reach-in cooler to be 44 degrees. Facility’s permit is expired. Noncritical violations: Fly traps hung above food. Scoops in the drink powder containers with the handle touching the powder. Facility does not have chlorine sanitizer test strips. Buildup of trash along the floor in the kitchen. Facility does not have a certified food protection manager.

El Italiano

405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

F.R.E.S.H. Dhabiha Halal Market

2505C S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville Critical violations: Bags of onions stored directly on floor in meat processing area. Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager at this time.

Gooseberry Handmade Pies

2210 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville Critical violations: Packaged food items for sale missing ingredient list. Noncritical violations: None

Papa Mike’s

1 Riordan Road, Bella Vista Critical violations: Cook in back taking cooked brisket out and wrapping it with bare hands. Can opener has buildup of food detritus. Cole slaw, tomatoes, olives temping at 55 degrees in cold hold unit. Wiping clothes left on food prep surfaces and not returned to sanitizer solution buckets. Noncritical violations: Food stored on the floor of the freezer. Cook with no beard or hair restraint.

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

603 N. Progress Ave., Siloam Springs Critical violations: Employee came into the kitchen from talking on the phone in the hallway and did not wash hands prior to putting on gloves. Noncritical violations: None

Y & Y Chinese and Thai Food

405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Permit expired 1/31/2021. No certified food protection manager on staff.

July 30

BV Bar and Grill

98 Clubhouse Drive, Bella Vista Critical violations: Multiple items in the hand wash sink. No paper towels in the dispenser. Handwashing sink plumbing not connected, spraying on the floor. Prime cuts of meat and other food stored directly on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Cold hold unit; have tomatoes, mayo, cold cut meats at 55 degrees. All food held for more than four hours. Containers in the walk-in cooler have no time/date marks. Wiping clothes soiled kept on food prep surfaces. Temperature measuring device/strips not being used. Noncritical violations: Food workers not wearing hair restraints.

Mazzio’s Pizza

906 W. Kenwood St., Siloam Springs Critical violations: The pizza prep table, the sandwich prep table and the fry food reach-in cooler are not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Person in charge said that a service call was made, but food was still stored in the unit knowing the unit was not working properly. Employee touched head, adjusted hair and was going to put on a clean pair of gloves without washing hands first. Interior of the fry food reach-in has an accumulation of food in the bottom.The sandwich and pizza prep tables have dirty standing water in the bottoms. Doors, hinges and area around the pans are visibly dirty. Food debris on shelves in the walk in cooler especially around the salad area. This is a repeat observed violation. Marinara in the hot well is at 113 degrees. Hot food shall be held at 135 degrees or above. Boneless chicken in the fry food reach-in is at 60 degrees. Pizza prep table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Food in the bottom of the unit is at 76-48 degrees. Beef topping at 47 degrees and beans at 48 degrees. Food in the top of the pizza prep table is stored above the load line. Chicken and ham temperatures at 46 degrees and pepperoni at 43 degrees. Food in the sandwich prep table is not at 41 degrees or below. Items are not date marked as needed. Noncritical violations: No thermometers in units. Employees are not wearing effective hair restraints. One employee has touched head/hair around the ears multiple times during inspection. No test strips for quaternary ammonia sanitizer. Repeat violation.

Sam’s Olde Tyme Hamburgers

223 E. Locust St., Rogers Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler. No certified food protection manager documentation available. Posted permit expired.

Wok N Roll Hibachi

901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville Critical violations: Sanitizer bucket in hand wash sink. Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager at this time.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: July 26 — Burger King, 500 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2005 Promenade Blvd., Suite 100, Rogers; Taco Bell, 608 S. Eighth St., Rogers July 27 — The Witching Hour, 720 S.W. A St., Bentonville July 28 — Chuck E Cheese’s, 2006 Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Hua Wa Fusion, 2121 S. Bellview Road, Rogers; Sonic Drive In, 201 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; Taco Bell, 602 First Ave. S.E., Gravette; Taco Bell, 2080 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers July 29 — Dulce Vida, 405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Fannie Mae’s Kitchen, 401 Bloomington St., Suite 8, Lowell; JW Sugarbees, 405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Lady Slipper, 138 S.W. Second St., Bentonville; Mili’s Antojitos, 405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; NWA Hawaiian Shave Ice, 1006 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Slim Chickens Restaurant, 1400 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville; Smoothie King, 3410 S.E. J St., Bentonville; The Noodle Man, 3604 S.E. Guess Who Drive, Bentonville; Yummies Teriyaki, 405 S. Bloomington St., Suite Suite 8, Lowell July 30 — Chick-Fil-A, 2601 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Dollar General Store, 2107 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; In His Image Learning Center, 220 N.W. A St., Bentonville; Meaux Beignet, 2000 W. Chandler Ave., Rogers; Mercy Hospital, 2710 Rife Medical Lane, Rogers; Ninja 007 King and Cardinal, 3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 20, Bentonville; Pop-Pa Maize Gourmet Popcorn, 3 Kenton Lane, Bella Vista; The Smackin’ Shack, 16015 Skyline Drive, Garfield; Whataburger, 4335 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

WASHINGTON COUNTY

July 26

Doomsday Coffee & Roasterie

436 W. Watson St., Fayetteville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Sanitizer bucket in handwashing station.

Frederick’s One Stop Mart

103 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove Critical violations: Raw chicken being battered on a shelf on a push cart over packages of hamburger buns and raw hamburger meat stored over a bag of heads of lettuce in the walk-in cooler. Chicken strips at 107 degrees and burrito at 126 degrees in the hot hold display case. In addition, the thermometer in the hot hold display case read 132 degrees. Open zip-close bags of turkey stored on top of the trays in the kitchen prep table were at 48 degrees and 57 degrees. Noncritical violations: Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer and refrigerator thermometers in the pizza prep refrigerator and back white refrigerator. Ice cream scoop stored in a dirty wet well and only a small dip of water and clean ice cream scoops stored on a dirty rag. Floor around the pizza prep area and ice cream display has accumulation of food debris. Kitchen carts, refrigerator and the floor under equipment has accumulation of food debris and dust. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Kiko Rice & Noodle

758 W. North St., Fayetteville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Servsafe certification not available.

Kum & Go

2351 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Smoothie King

7237 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Food employees do not have any hair protection.

Starbucks Coffee Co.

4224 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale Critical violations: Sandwiches in the cold holding unit are holding food items at 44-48 degrees. Noncritical violations: None

July 27

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

3316 W. Grove Drive, Suite 4, Fayetteville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Mop bucket and rolling cart stored in front of the back hand sink. Posted permit expired 3-31-2021. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Domino’s

3484 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Individual containers of blue cheese dressing at 45 degrees in the small refrigerator. No permit posted. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Golden Dragon

1387 S. 48th St., Springdale Critical violations: Establishment does not have an established written health reporting policy. Two employee drink cups stored near sushi preparation area lack lids. Handwashing sink in the sushi preparation area lacks hand cleanser available, only hand sanitizer. Mechanical ware-washer chlorine sanitizing level is 0.A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75-100 degrees. Chlorine container replaced and primed but did not correct. Noncritical violations: A few containers of food stored in the walk-in refrigerator are not properly covered and dessert cakes on food bar lack sneeze shield. Two spatulas used for food preparation on the front flat top grill are stored in a unheated container of water between uses. Outside waste oil disposal container lid is open.

Kin Zabb Thai And Sushi

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville Critical violations: Air conditioner is not functioning so the back door is propped open and unscreened and flies observed in food preparation area. Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head.

Las Palmas

1115 E. Henry De Tonti Blvd., Spring-dale Critical violations: Food employee wearing gloves touched insect trap and then he continued working. Food employees touched ready-to-eat food when: 1. waitress with bare hands put chips in a container. 2. waitress put lemon on the edge of the glass.

food employee touches tortillas and tamale with bare hands. Cardboard box with raw eggs are stored above open container with lemons. Plastic container with raw chicken is stored above a cardboard box with packaged cheese in walk-in cooler. Buckets with salsas in walk-in cooler do not have a date. Bucket with chemical sanitizer, chlorine, does not have a label. Noncritical violations: Hand-washing sink in food preparation area and restroom for employee do not have signage. Door of employees’ toilet is open. A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days from today to comply.

McAlister’s Deli

4055 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Mop sink is not available or it is not accessible to use.

Rolando’s Restaurant

509 W. Spring St., Suite 220, Fayetteville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Servsafe not done yet.

Southern Food Company

3575 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville Critical violations: Quinoa stored at 52 degrees in a plastic container stored in the prep table. Noncritical violations: Queso stored in the prep table was not reheated prior to storing in the hot hold well. Boxes of cans of chafing fuel stored on a wire rack above cans of food. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometers in several refrigerators. Posted permit expired May 30, 2021.

July 28

Buck Of Asia

2141 N. College Ave., Fayetteville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Can opener filled with debris and knives in knife holder had food debris. Multiple flies in dry storage and dish washing area. Knife holder in back prep area dirty with debris. Built-up grease under grills. Servsafe not available.

Harps Deli-Bakery

319 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: No test strips. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Harps Food Store

319 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove Critical violations: Raw meat stored over ready-to-eat food in the display case, refrigerator and walk-in cooler. Noncritical violations: No test strips. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Magnolia Coffee House

295 Kelli Ave., Farmington Critical violations: Milk at 46 degrees in the large refrigerator. Noncritical violations: Scoops stored in contact with the freezer drawer. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Mermaid’s

2217 N. College Ave., Fayetteville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Chemical spray bottle at the bar not labeled and a bottle with chemical not labeled.

Theatre Squared

477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Employee not feeling well. Sneezes/coughs. In coffee making area. Servsafe not available at time of inspection.

July 29

Arby’s

908 S. Thompson St., Springdale Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Container to keep the ice scoop is stored in contact with the ice in soda machine.

Bradley’s Donuts

56 Yukon Way, No. 6, Farmington Critical violations: Smoked sausage links at 46 degrees in small refrigerator. Noncritical violations: None

Domino’s

320 W Main St., Farmington Critical violations: Onions at 45 degrees, pasta at 51 degrees and cheese at 50 degrees in the prep table. Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Family Nutrition

800 W. Emma Ave., Springdale Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Hand-washing sink in restroom does not have paper towels. Test strips for chemical sanitizer is not available. A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days from today to comply. Retail food permit is expired.

JJ’s Grill On Dickson

324 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville Critical violations: At time of assessment, a written employee health policy is unavailable to verify. Bar hand washing sink lacks disposable towels available. Food employee filled container of sliced celery with water from the back handwashing sink.Two spray bottles in wait station area containing chemical sanitizer lack labeling. Noncritical violations: A glass bottle of liquor is stored in one of the ice bins in the bar area. One of the unused ice bins has cooling tubes located in the middle of the bin. Employee toilet room door is open. A very small portion of the painted ceiling above the bulk ice maker is peeling. One ceiling fixture in back food preparation area above upright freezer lacks shield installed.

Panera Bread

3638 N. Front St., Fayetteville Critical violations: Two handwashing sinks’ water temperature is approximately 81 degrees through the mixing valves. Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a wrist watch and another employee a bracelet. One food employee is wearing a finger ring that is not a plain band.

Salem Lutheran Church Addition

1800 W. Emma Ave., Springdale Critical violations: Container with ranch dressing does not have a date. Noncritical violations: None

July 30

Juicy Tails

745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 218, Fayetteville Critical violations: Prep table top: tomatoes and lettuce at 47 degrees, crab meat at 46 degrees, sausages at 48 degrees; prep table bottom: fish at 47 degrees. Refrigerator: chicken wings at 45 degrees, ambient at 46 degrees. Cooked potatoes at 93 degrees, under a table. Noncritical violations: Hand-washing sink in food preparation area has utensils inside. They keep all the tags separate for month, but it lacks the date in each tag. Small prep-table and white refrigerators do not have a thermometer or the thermometer is located in a place where is not easy to read. Original bucket of dill is used to store salt.

Taqueria Michoacan

1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Spring-dale Critical violations: Salsa verde at 46 degrees-bottom prep table; milk at 45 degrees-refrigerator. Individual packaged flan and cheesecake prepared on site do not have a date marked. Packaged flan and cheesecake for customer self-service do not have required label. Noncritical violations: Original container of mayonnaise is used to store shrimp. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: July 26 — Chuck E Cheese, 2999 N. College Ave., Suite 12, Fayetteville; Sonic, 112 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove; Subway, 121 W. Township St., Fayetteville July 27 — Firehouse Subs, 4914 Elm Springs Road, Suite 1, Springdale; Red Door Bar & Grill, 188 Pozza Lane, Springdale July 29 — Eureka Pizza, 826 N. Leverett St., Fayetteville; Kum & Go, 500 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Margaret’s Culinary, 1946 N. Birch Ave., Fayetteville; On The Hill Nutrition, 609 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Jenny Craig, 5204 S. Thompson St., Suite B, Springdale; Razorbacks Nutrition, 504 W. Emma Ave., Springdale; Taco Bell, 1878 Crossover Road, Fayetteville July 30 — Panda Express, 2109 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Starbucks, 2117 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Taco Bell, 2055 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville