State sports brief

BASEBALL

Cabot’s season ends in Legion regional

The Arkansas Class AAA champion Cabot RailCats saw their season end Sunday afternoon with a 3-1 loss to Dubuque County, Iowa, in the American Legion Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Neb.

Jackson Olivi had a RBI single in the top of the third inning to drive in the RailCats’ only run. Jaiden Ryals scored on the play to help Cabot pull within 2-1.

Dubuque County added a run in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 3-1 lead.

Along with Olivi’s single, Ryals, Eli Hutcherson, Hayden Prewitt and Kaden Smith all had a hit apiece for Cabot.

Dubuque County advances to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., which begins Thursday and runs through Aug. 17.