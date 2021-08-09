Sections
Super Quiz: Saintly Cities

Today at 1:47 a.m.

  1. The capital city of El Salvador.

  2. The home of Major League Baseball team the Padres.

  3. The capital and largest city of the Dominican Republic.

  4. The song "When the Swallows Come Back to Capistrano" identifies this city.

  5. The capital and largest city of Costa Rica.

  6. The oldest continuously inhabited European-established settlement in the U.S. proper.

  7. The site of the Gateway Arch.

  8. The capital of a microstate completely enclosed by Italy.

  9. The capital city of Minnesota.

ANSWERS

  1. San Salvador

  2. San Diego

  3. Santo Domingo

  4. San Juan Capistrano

  5. San Jose

  6. St. Augustine

  7. St. Louis

  8. San Marino

  9. St. Paul

