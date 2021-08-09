The right message

The Biden administration has started to fly migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to deeper into the Mexican interior. This policy is getting slings and arrows from both sides here in El Norte.

Because apprehending illegal immigrants at the border has become something of catch-and-release, and because of the new covid-19 variant and international scare, dispatches say the Biden administration is using a Trump administration order to put folks on planes for a longer trip.

The feds say there were more than 188,000 migrant "encounters" in June. Which was an increase over the numbers in May. And only a couple of hundred people have been put aboard planes, for now. So this is probably more of a media-driven story than anything else. Just to give partisans in Washington a chance to make headlines, one way or the other.

But even so. The message(s) from the current administration have been mixed since, oh, about the time the president and vice president were inaugurated. This could be a new message that the United States really does care about the security of its border. And the wellness of its people. And perhaps it's not such a great idea to test the federales in the United States just now.

If it's only a message, then the message is the right one. Finally.