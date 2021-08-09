ATV crash kills girl in Washington County, authorities say

A girl died in Washington County after an ATV struck a tree early Sunday, authorities said.

The girl was riding north on Wyola Road when the crash happened at 12:20 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report. According to deputies, the ATV’s driver failed to negotiate a corner and left the road, striking a tree.

The girl, whose age wasn't included in the report, was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where she later died, deputies said.

On Sunday afternoon, a Magnolia man was killed and four people were injured as a result of a wreck in Miller County, authorities said.

A pickup was going west on U.S. 82 at about 4:55 p.m. when the vehicle lost control and went into a ditch, according to a separate preliminary crash report from state police. The driver overcorrected and re-entered the highway, troopers said.

The vehicle struck a 2014 Ford Expedition head-on, killing a passenger in the SUV, Kevin C. Morris, 39, troopers said.

The driver of the Ford, a 28-year-old woman from Magnolia; the driver of the pickup, a 34-year-old man from Stamps; and two minors were injured as a result of the crash, according to the report.

The injured were brought to Christus St. Michael Hospital and Wadley Regional Medical Center, troopers said.

Authorities described conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 365 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.