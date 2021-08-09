Tyson third quarter earnings surpasses expectations

SPRINGDALE - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $749 million.

The Springdale-based company said it had profit of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.70 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $12.48 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.2 billion.

Tyson expects full-year revenue in the range of $46 billion to $47 billion.

Tyson shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.