Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Tokyo Olympics The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Archive Puzzles Obits Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT

Tyson third quarter earnings surpasses expectations

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:00 a.m.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. Tyson Foods said Monday, March 6, 2017, a strain of bird flu sickened chickens at a poultry breeder that supplies it with birds. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the 73,500 birds at the Lincoln County, Tenn., facility were destroyed and none of the birds from the flock will enter the food system. The H7 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, can be deadly for chickens and turkeys. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

SPRINGDALE - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $749 million.

The Springdale-based company said it had profit of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.70 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $12.48 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.2 billion.

Tyson expects full-year revenue in the range of $46 billion to $47 billion.

Tyson shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT