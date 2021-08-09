UALR aid designated for unpaid student bills

LITTLE ROCK -- Need-based scholarships to close out unpaid account balances are being offered by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The university notified 543 students eligible to apply for the scholarships, UALR spokeswoman Angie Faller said Friday.

Only students who were enrolled at UALR this past spring or summer are eligible for the awards, and they must also enroll in classes this fall. Those eligible can get awards that cover unpaid balances of up to $5,000.

Funding for the scholarships comes from a $25 million donation announced by the university last year. UALR has not disclosed the donor's identity.

The scholarships also require students to "participate in a newly developed online financial aid literacy program with information about financial resources and student aid opportunities," the university's announcement states.

UALR also announced a new scholarship program for the first 1,000 freshmen registered to attend class this fall, a number that could include the university's full class of first-year students.

If eligible, these students will receive "Trojan Strong" scholarships valued at up to $5,000 that aim to reduce course tuition-and-fees by half. To be eligible, freshmen must be first-time college students or have 11 or fewer transfer credits, and also be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours this fall.

In fall 2020, UALR enrolled a total of 745 full-time freshmen students, according to the university's website.