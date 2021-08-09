A week of celebrating!

Celebrating life's moments with friends and family is important. Monday, I went someplace I didn't even know existed--Urbana Farmstead in East End. A group of friends met to celebrate Kathy R's birthday. We met the owner, Margie, got a tour of the farm

where she is growing loads of vegetables, herbs and chickens--and capers!

Onsite, there is a small farm stand selling fresh produce, a wealth of prepared items, olive oils, balsamic vinegar and even frozen meat. Inside is a fabulous commercial kitchen where Margie whips up amazing food. We got to sample some of her dishes, and had cupcakes and homemade pistachio gelato.

A great time was had by all.

Tuesday was a trip to Russellville

and Arkansas Tech to see the Collins Building dedicated in honor of longtime friend Jim Collins. As always with Jim, he had everyone rolling with laughing as he did his speech.

He had family members in from California, and a whole host of his past students showed up to support him as well. A fitting tribute to a true ambassador for ATU. I just wish Covid wasn't rearing its ugly head again, or we could have had an after party.

I continue to work with my cousin helping her get ready for a move from Benton to OK City, and I welcomed another friend back to LR from Wisconsin this week. I had lunch with another friend and then I took her to the 4-H center to see the garden.

She had never been to the center, so I gave her the grand tour of the property.

To end the week a quick toast to friend Carol on a milestone birthday.

In addition to celebrating, I also continued to water daily. The week started off pleasant, but was pretty steamy by weeks end. My yard has had no rain to speak of, but daily water has my yard looking pretty good.

