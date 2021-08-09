WRs, CBs enjoy early opposition

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas has experience at receiver and in the secondary, which has resulted in hot competition in one-on-one battles early in camp.

"It's very competitive," cornerback Montaric Brown said. "We go at it every day man. We make strides every day ... We're just going to keep improving every day."

Receivers coach Kenny Guiton said he loves how the defensive backs make his group better.

"We live by the mindset that iron sharpens iron," Guiton said. "I tell my guys all the time if we do get them for a day, you know what to expect for tomorrow."

"Every day, they bring it to make us better. I'm hoping that every day we're doing the same because I'm pushing my guys to make sure they're bringing it every day.

"I'm excited about that room, I'm excited about the future in our room, and I think as long as we keep that same mindset we'll be just fine."

Man to man

The wideouts had a good day working against the defensive backs in the open viewing period on Sunday, with a few exceptions.

Cornerback Montaric Brown had pass breakups on both of his reps in the period, working against Tyson Morris and Jaedon Wilson.

Morris came back on his next rep and made a strong catch against tight coverage from nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. over the middle.

Jalen Catalon had one of the best plays, a deep-ball catch after he got a step on Hudson Clark with a good shake. Freshman Bryce Stephens displayed his top-end speed, motoring by Nathan Parodi to snag a would-be touchdown from Lucas Coley down the left sideline.

John David White won a hotly contested 50-50 ball against Malik Chavis. Ketron Jackson made a diving catch on a comeback route against Devin Bush.

Chris Parker got past Jacorei Turner for a touchdown. With Keaun Parker in tight coverage, Harper Cole made a good reception from Landon Rogers.

One of the day's best defensive plays was made by Trent Gordon, who was locked up against Trey Knox. Gordon shadowed Knox well enough that quarterback Landon Rogers did not make a throw.

Camp items

The Razorbacks added shoulder pads to their gear on Sunday as part of the build up to the first day in full pads on Thursday.

Levi Draper spent camp Day 3 with the tight end group as the Razorbacks look to shore up their numbers at the spot. Draper, a linebacker transfer from Oklahoma last year, missed spring drills following shoulder surgery.

Defensive backs Kevin Compton and Myles Slusher and defensive lineman Jalen Williams were all in green (no contact) jerseys on Sunday.

Slusher could not be involved in the heavier contact with shoulder pads because he was a day behind based on missing Friday's camp opener.

The other Catalon

Sophomore safety Jalen Catalon is getting preseason All-SEC recognition after having 99 tackles, 3 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles in 2020, but his older brother plays for the Razorbacks as well..

Kendall Catalon, a senior, didn't play last season after sitting out in 2019 as a transfer from Southern, but he's made highlight catches early in camp, including an over-the-shoulder grab on Sunday.

"I think he's a really good route runner and a really good possession receiver," cornerback Hudson Clark said. "Him and Jalen go at it all the time. They have that brotherly love, so it's amazing to see that."

Receivers coach Kenny Guiton said he's been impressed by Kendall Catalon's quiet consistency.

"He's done some good things, man, and he's stacking days on top of days at this point," Gution said. "He's not a loud guy who is going to be showboating about it or anything like that. He's just doing his job and stacking days."

Said Jalen Catalon of his brother, "I'm not being biased. The way he's stepped up this year and led as well, I think he's going to make some noise."

Sealed up

Cornerbacks coach Sam Carter is easy to spot at practice. He's the guy who wears a long-sleeve wick-away shirt, full-length leggings under his shorts, a ball cap, a gaiter mask and gloves.

Every day.

"I did it in college," Carter said. "I'm from the South, so the heat doesn't affect me. Coach [Sam] Pittman said it yesterday, when it gets about 40-50, the long sleeves will come off. I love the heat so it doesn't bother me at all."

Hardly an inch of Carter is left uncovered. The gloves are probably the strangest part of his attire.

"I wear the gloves because last year we had covid and now it's coming back, plus I signal," Carter said. "So, just trying to keep the guys in season mode."

No knock out

Receiver Treylon Burks, sitting at the media interview table with safety Jalen Catalon, paid the sophomore a big compliment.

Each of the players was asked what it was like matching up against the other.

"I can start by saying when I run routes against the defense and it's a team thing, I'm always looking out for Jalen because I'm not trying to be on that highlight tape of someone getting knocked out," Burks said. "So, I kind of hold my water when I go across the middle.

"But I honestly see the way Jalen works on the defensive side of the ball and I try to mimic that: Run around, lead the offensive side like I'm supposed to just like he does. Obviously he's a wonderful player and I'm glad to have him on my team."

No pass out

Receivers coach Kenny Guiton made a wise crack in his Saturday appearance with the media.

When a reporter asked him what was the toughest part of getting through the first couple of passes without pads.

"Other than me passing out?" Guiton asked, on the 89-degree day with a heat index at 94.

Versatile Slusher

Cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was asked about sophomore Myles Slusher's role.

"Right now, Slush can play corner, safety, nickel for us," Carter said. "He's just competing. We have a lot of guys in different positions just like we did last year with cross-training."

Slusher practiced Saturday and Sunday after missing Friday for family reasons.

"He missed a day because he had to go home for a funeral, but he's been on a roll since he's been back," Carter said.

Last season Slusher played in 7 games and had 15 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. He started against Mississippi State as a dime back when the Razorbacks went with six in the secondary.

Cross-training

Freshmen Chase Lowery and Keuan Parker are getting work at different positions.

"We're moving those guys, cross-training at corner and nickel," cornerbacks coach Sam Carter said. "So we're excited about about both of those guys."

Redshirt sophomore Hudson Clark said he likes what he's seen from the freshmen.

"I've been very impressed with them," Clark said. "They've been working their butts off.

"We've kind of been taking them under our wing ... I think they've come a long way."